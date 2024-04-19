MARKET ACCESS WORKSHOPS/ CALL FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST AMONG EEN PARTNERS

The EU-Japan Centre is now calling for expressions of interest for Market Access online and on-site workshops in 2024.

These workshops in collaboration with Enterprise Europe Network partners (chambers of commerce, regional development agencies, etc.), will provide information on how to access the Japanese market in a particular sector of interest and/or provide insights into the Japanese business culture.

The workshop aims to support EU companies' business activities with Japan.

The industrial sectors that could be covered during the Market Access workshops include:

Food

Pharmaceuticals/medical devices

ICT/IoT/digitalisation

Cleantech/circular economy

multiple aspects of the Japanese business culture

other sectors depending on interest and expert availability

Structure

Option 1. (Sectorial Workshop + Japanese Business Culture)

Topic 1: Overview of the Japanese Market, Requirements, Regulations, Strategies (of the sector of interest).

Online - (40-minute presentation + 10-minute Q&A session) or;

On-site - (2h interactive presentation + Q&A session)

Topic 2: Understanding the Japanese culture and learning its business practices

Online - (30-minute presentation + 10-minute Q&A session) or;

On-site - (2h interactive presentation in person + Q&A session)

Total time of the event = 1,5 hours online

Total time of the event = 4,5 hours on-site

Option 2. (Japanese Business Culture only)

Topic: Understanding the Japanese culture and learning its business practices, virtual communication, and discovering the latest trends.

Online - (40-minute presentation + 10minute Q&A session) or;

On-site - (3h interactive presentation in person + Q&A session)

Total time of the event = 50 min online

Total time of the event = 3,5 hours offline

The agenda of the workshop could vary depending on the collaboration partners and whether the workshop is held online or on-site, but overall these workshops would address topics related to sectorial opportunities, including requirements, regulations, strategies, and others, as well as cultural aspects such as meeting Japanese partners and Japanese business protocol.

Depending on the subject covered, the workshops last 1/2 hours online or 3/4 hours at the premises of and in cooperation with local Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) partners or other EU entities.

Costs

All costs regarding the experts’ presentation fees, as well as possible travel (accommodation, flights), would be covered by the Centre.

Planning

Potential partners will be contacted on a rolling basis to facilitate yearly planning. The date for the workshop would be scheduled at least one month in advance to ensure enough time for preparation and logistical arrangements. The EU-Japan Centre expects to co-organise approx. 10 workshops in 2024.

Application Procedure

EEN partners who would be interested in co-organizing online or on-site events should contact Ms. Ana Horvatin at workshops@eu-japan.eu with an indication of:

sector of interest

type of workshop (online or on-site)

preferred date or month for the event

Deadline for early submissions - 06 May 2023.

Keep in mind that it is possible to express an interest throughout the year, but the number of workshops we can organize is limited. Learn more about past workshops here .

We look forward to hearing from you!