MDC offering free Urban Xplorer Summer Camp June 10-14 in Kansas

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free Urban Xplorer Summer Camp for children ages 9-12 from Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14, in Kansas City. Applications are being accepted through April 30 for the camp. Space is limited, but slots are still available. Staff from MDC’s Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center will be hosting the camp.

Camp attendees will participate in outdoor activities such archery, fishing, nature art, stream investigation, and hiking. Some activities will be at the Discovery Center. But campers will also take field trips to the Blue River, MDC’s Hartell Conservation Area, and MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center.

The camp is open to Missouri residents. Children living in the following ZIP codes will receive priority in the enrollment process and lottery: 64109, 64110, 64114, 64128, 64130, 64131, and 64132. Applicants will be notified via email of acceptance or denial by May 6. Should we receive more applications than the number of available spaces, campers will be selected by random lottery.

Campers will begin and end each day at the Discovery Center. The camp hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. MDC will provide free before and after care for participants from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

This five-day Urban Xplorer camp will be a mix of outdoor skills, nature study, and nature art. Transportation to all off-site field trips will be provided.

For more information, contact Kathy Kottemann, MDC administrative assistant, at 816-759-7305, ext. 1126, or by email at Kathy.Kottemann@mdc.mo.gov. For an application to the camp, visit 2024_Xplorer_Camp_Application_2.pdf.