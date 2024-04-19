Peapack-Gladstone Bank Promotes Kate Sant'Angelo to Senior Vice President, Director of Personal Banking

BEDMINSTER, NJ, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank, announce the elevation of Kate Sant’Angelo to Senior Vice President, Director of Personal Banking. As the lead for retail banking, Kate oversees the Bank’s retail branch network, branch operations, client experience training and retail administration functions and responsibilities, with a focus on the Bank’s strategic initiatives.



With 22 years of experience in the banking industry, Kate previously served at Lakeland Bank and subsequently at Wells Fargo as Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager in Branchburg and Bridgewater, NJ. Joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank in 2015, she held the positions of Vice President, Retail Private Banker and Vice President, Retail Administration in the Bank’s Bedminster headquarters location.

In 2017, Kate completed the NJBankers Association Emerging Leaders Program, designed to enhance the organizational, performance and leadership skills of highly-motivated managers who have the potential to become future leaders in the banking industry. Additionally, in 2023, she was named a NJBankers Rising Star. The award recognizes the rising stars of the New Jersey banking industry and their impact on the communities where they live and work.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

