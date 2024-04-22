Vertical Insure Welcomes Rick Ehrman as EVP of Corporate and Business Development

Vertical Insure Welcomes Rick Ehrman as EVP of Corporate and Business Development

Rick Ehrman, EVP of Corporate and Business Development, Vertical Insure

Rick's deep understanding of the vertical SaaS platforms we target, coupled with his corporate development experience makes him the ideal leader to propel Vertical Insure to new heights.”
— Brock Noland, CEO, Vertical Insure
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertical Insure, a leading provider of embedded insurance solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rick Ehrman as Executive Vice President of Corporate and Business Development.

Ehrman joins Vertical Insure with an impressive background in corporate strategy and business development, having held key leadership positions at prominent organizations such as rSchoolToday, SportsEngine, and Univision. With a proven track record of driving growth and forging strategic partnerships, Ehrman brings a wealth of expertise to Vertical Insure.

In his role as EVP of Corporate and Business Development, Ehrman will lead Vertical Insure's growth initiatives by identifying and cultivating new business opportunities, including acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. His extensive experience in evaluating and executing strategic transactions will play a pivotal role in accelerating Vertical Insure's expansion efforts.

"I could not be more thrilled to welcome Rick to the Vertical Insure team," said Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure. "His deep understanding of the vertical SaaS platforms we target, coupled with his corporate development experience makes him the ideal leader to propel Vertical Insure to new heights. We are confident that he will play a key role in shaping the future of our company and driving continued success."

About Vertical Insure:
Vertical Insure specializes in providing embedded insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses and their customers. Software platforms partner with Vertical Insure to offer relevant coverage options seamlessly into the user experience, ensuring peace of mind on any purchase or transaction. Learn more at www.verticalinsure.com.

Nicole Goloborodko
Vertical Insure
nicoleg@verticalinsure.com

You just read:

Vertical Insure Welcomes Rick Ehrman as EVP of Corporate and Business Development

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Nicole Goloborodko
Vertical Insure nicoleg@verticalinsure.com
Company/Organization
Vertical Insure
43 SE Main St., #515
Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55414
United States

Visit Newsroom
About

Vertical Insure specializes in providing embedded insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses and their customers. Software platforms partner with Vertical Insure to offer relevant coverage options seamlessly with any purchase or transaction, ensuring simplicity and peace of mind for all consumers.

Learn More About Vertical Insure

More From This Author
Vertical Insure Welcomes Rick Ehrman as EVP of Corporate and Business Development
Aktivate Partners with Vertical Insure to Further Support Students and Athletes in Pursuing Extracurricular Activities
Kaleidoscope Partners with Vertical Insure to Provide a Tuition Insurance Option for Safeguarding Educational Investment
View All Stories From This Author