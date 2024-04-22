Vertical Insure Welcomes Rick Ehrman as EVP of Corporate and Business Development
Rick's deep understanding of the vertical SaaS platforms we target, coupled with his corporate development experience makes him the ideal leader to propel Vertical Insure to new heights.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertical Insure, a leading provider of embedded insurance solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rick Ehrman as Executive Vice President of Corporate and Business Development.
— Brock Noland, CEO, Vertical Insure
Ehrman joins Vertical Insure with an impressive background in corporate strategy and business development, having held key leadership positions at prominent organizations such as rSchoolToday, SportsEngine, and Univision. With a proven track record of driving growth and forging strategic partnerships, Ehrman brings a wealth of expertise to Vertical Insure.
In his role as EVP of Corporate and Business Development, Ehrman will lead Vertical Insure's growth initiatives by identifying and cultivating new business opportunities, including acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. His extensive experience in evaluating and executing strategic transactions will play a pivotal role in accelerating Vertical Insure's expansion efforts.
"I could not be more thrilled to welcome Rick to the Vertical Insure team," said Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure. "His deep understanding of the vertical SaaS platforms we target, coupled with his corporate development experience makes him the ideal leader to propel Vertical Insure to new heights. We are confident that he will play a key role in shaping the future of our company and driving continued success."
About Vertical Insure:
Vertical Insure specializes in providing embedded insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses and their customers. Software platforms partner with Vertical Insure to offer relevant coverage options seamlessly into the user experience, ensuring peace of mind on any purchase or transaction. Learn more at www.verticalinsure.com.
