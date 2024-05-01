Dr. Nicole Garner Scott honored as 2024 Top Women Advisors of Georgia
ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 29th 2024 Dr. Nicole Garner Scott was recognized by NAIFA Georgia’s division as Top Women Advisor of Georgia. The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) announced Dr. Nicole Garner Scott alongside forty-one other advisors for their award winning accomplishments which was also publicized in the annual Atlanta Business Chronicle's Women Who Lead edition.
Dr. Nicole Garner Scott and her team have built a nationwide practice across several industries helping physicians, dentists, business owners, and executives to implement healthy habits and rituals with money. As a highly acclaimed wealth strategist, Dr. Nicole Garner Scott believes that “Growing wealth is more than just investing in the stock market; we take a comprehensive approach that helps you implement tax-efficient sustainable growth and wealth transfer strategies that suit each client's unique situation”.
In honor of financial literacy month Dr. Nicole in partnership with Esq. Amber Sounders will host the Code of Conduct, an elevated monthly networking event for women to organically connect and build relationships beyond their titles held at the elegant Thompson Buckhead on April 26th 2024. This month's theme will highlight women in finance with a toast of recognition for their contribution and impact within the world of finance. For more information on the Code of Conduct and to RSVP visit the following link https://ourcodeofconductapril.splashthat.com.
About Nicole Garner Scott: Dr. Nicole Garner Scott is a sought after licensed Financial Consultant, speaker, author and serial entrepreneur. Nicole received her undergraduate degree from Georgia State University, her MBA in digital entrepreneurship and awarded an honorary doctorate recognized for her work in business.
A mother and wife, this native Atlantan is a TEDx speaker and has been recognized for her entrepreneurial innovation by the White House under the Obama administration as well as
receiving the Mayoral Phoenix award which is the highest award bestowed by the city of Atlanta. Nicole has created a national financial planning practice that touches thousands.
Her work as the founder of The Money Plan (www.TheMoneyPlanInc.Com) takes a unique approach in her practice by helping people achieve financial security through holistic integrative planning.
By connecting pieces of her client’s financial puzzle and determining if they are working together in a coordinated strategy, she helps create their ideal financial picture and map out their legacy.
With over a decade of experience in entrepreneurship, she believes there is more opportunity to serve by helping mitigate losses through structuring a well designed plan.
Nicole’s “why” for her deep commitment to the financial industry is knowing that her work is her contribution to combat the societal constraints that financially impact multicultural communities and to champion diverse practice, approach and thought process.
About NAIFA: Founded in 1890 as The National Association of Life Underwriters (NALU), NAIFA is one of the nation's oldest and largest associations representing the interests of insurance and investment professionals from every Congressional district in the United States. NAIFA members assist consumers by focusing their practices on one or more of the following: life insurance and annuities, health insurance and employee benefits, multiline, and financial advising and investments. NAIFA's mission is to advocate for a positive legislative and regulatory environment, enhance business and professional skills, and promote the ethical conduct of its members.
Connect with Dr. Nicole Garner Scott:
Website http://www.themoneyplaninc.com
Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/drgarnerscott/
Twitter https://twitter.com/drgarnerscott
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drgarnerscott/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/nicolegarnerscott
Media Contact:
Kiarra McNeil
The Money Plan Inc.
Communications@TheMoneyPlanInc.com
404-734-3932
###
Kiarra McNeil
