The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s 2023 Impact and How to Support Patient Access/Education
With the help of individual supporters, the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) was able to make a big impact in 2023. EBCI reached nearly 17 million people in 2023 through their online resources, their free one-to-one “DIRECT CONNECT” services for patients and families, and disease education outreach initiatives. More information about the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s disease education, awareness, outreach, and advocacy can be found in EBCI's 2023 Impact Report, available at https://endbraincancer.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/2023-IMPACT-Disease-Education-Outreach-Awareness-7-1.pdf.
Support from individuals is vital for the End Brain Cancer Initiative to continue helping patients and families facing brain cancer, brain tumors, and metastatic disease to the brain. People can help EBCI reach their goal of $20,000 dollars raised for GiveBIG 2024 by giving at endbraincancer.org/give-big before May 8th, in order to help EBCI provide free DIRECT support to patients and families, as well as a wealth of resources through endbraincancer.org and EBCI’s Disease Education Mobile App, available for download at endbraincancer.org/ebci-app. Gifts will also help fund operational expenses, which allows EBCI to continue advocating for increased patient access to specialists, advanced treatments, and devices.
“No one should have to face this type of diagnosis alone. You can help provide much-needed support, guidance, and access to potentially life-saving treatments and resources for this underserved patient population,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, EBCI President and CEO.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
