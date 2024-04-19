Submit Release
Forced labour regulation: press conference with lead MEPs on Tuesday at 14.00

When: Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 14.00 CET

Where: European Parliament in Strasbourg, Daphne Caruana Galizia press conference room (WEISS N -1/201)

How: Accredited media representatives can attend the press conference in person. Journalists wishing to ask questions remotely need to connect via Interactio (supported on iPad with Safari and Mac/Windows with Google Chrome).

The press conference will also be webstreamed live and recorded on the Parliament’s Multimedia Centre.

Background

The new forced labour regulation will give the EU a right to ban the sale, import and export of products made using forced labour. The ban would be based on the results of an investigation conducted by member state authorities or the European Commission. Banned products would have to be withdrawn from the EU market and donated, recycled or destroyed. Non-compliant companies could be fined. However, goods would be allowed back on the market if the company eliminates forced labour from its supply chains.

