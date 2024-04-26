Embracing Venus: Achieve a Life Lit Up for Highly Sensitive People
Author shares first-of-a-kind secrets to beat overwhelm, gain control over energy vampires and transform lives.
Doreen Lang announced the release of her book Embracing Venus: Achieve a Life Lit Up for Highly Sensitive People. Published by Balboa Press, a subsidiary of Hay House Publishing, the book is available on Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
The reader can expect the following from the book:
• Identify if you are an HSP or empath type and where you are on the empathy spectrum.
• Tools to protect yourself from sensory overload and emotional overwhelm.
• Strategies to stop absorbing stress from narcissists and energy vampires.
The story follows Doreen A. Lang through a series of serious life-changing events that transformed the trajectory of her life where she learned she was an empath. This book is set to inspire, validate and support other highly sensitive people (HSPs). Prepare to be moved to tears and astonishment by the revelations that offer profound insights into your own sensitivity, intuition and spiritual guidance.
Early reviewers say, “The book validated my own challenges as a highly sensitive person and kept me in suspense throughout each story.”
“It was an exciting journey that read like a mystery and excited me with what is possible.”
“I was in awe, and it brought me to tears. This book taught me self-care for my inner empathetic soul. I have not been moved by a book in a very long time. This book was outstanding.”
About Embracing Venus Academy: Validates, informs and supports highly sensitive people who struggle with sensory and emotional overwhelm ultimately guiding them to shift their mindset to embrace their gifts to gain an overall sense of well-being. She is a pioneer in using Reiki and coaching as a methodology.
About the author: In addition to writing, Doreen A. Lang has spent over 20 years in corporate America. She taught college in Boston and currently coaches highly sensitive people in her signature program, “Embracing Venus: 7 Activators for a Life Lit Up for Highly Sensitive People.” This is Doreen’s fourth book.
