Director Artur Lorkowski addresses energy resilience at Ukraine’s Future Summit

Today, Director Artur Lorkowski participated in the “Ukraine’s Future Summit: Investing in Tomorrow's Potential”, contributing to discussions on Empowering Ukraine’s Energy Future. Aligned with the launch of the European Union’s Ukraine Investment Framework, the summit aimed to foster collaboration between EU-based and Ukrainian business communities, focusing on future development instruments under the EU’s Ukraine Facility.

Director Lorkowski highlighted the imperative of a comprehensive approach to address Ukraine's immediate and future energy needs, particularly in the face of the ongoing war and significant damage to the nation's energy infrastructure due to Russian attacks. He stressed the critical importance of restoring and fortifying Ukraine's energy grid to ensure stability and resilience amidst the ongoing aggression.

"Ukraine's energy strategy requires collaboration between government entities, international partners, and private investors to ensure a resilient and sustainable energy future amidst the ongoing war." Director Lorkowski emphasized.

Moreover, Director Lorkowski highlighted the crucial role of international support, particularly initiatives led by the Energy Community Secretariat, such as the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and the Ukraine Support Task Force. Furthermore, he underscored the necessity of attracting private investment in the renewable energy sector. He emphasized the importance of establishing an enabling legislative and regulatory environment to incentivize sustainable investments.

The Summit is an initiative of European Business Summits and Egmont Institute and benefits from the support the European Commission, Belgium's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union.

