New Study by Ameriprise Reveals Couples Have Shared Goals for Retirement, Though Differences Remain
(NYSE:AMP)MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent Ameriprise study found that couples are overwhelmingly happy with how they’ve timed their retirements. Beyond timing, however, there are areas where couples may not be on the same page – either because they’re avoiding key financial topics or simply haven’t gotten around to dealing with them.
Couples surveyed say they trust one another with money, but admit they avoid talking about key financial matters – and some confess they’ve hidden assets from their partners.
American investors who are in committed relationships overwhelmingly trust their spouses or partners on money matters (95%) and share similar goals for retirement (93%), but tension may linger under the surface, according to new research released today by Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP).
Couples may be hiding assets from one another, too. Nearly 15% of a subsample of respondents admitted to keeping at least one account secret from their spouses or partners – and the dollar amounts are substantial.
Marcy Keckler, Senior Vice President of Financial Advice Strategy at Ameriprise Financial, discusses how couples agree or disagree on money and retirement matters – and shares tips that can help couples manage their finances harmoniously.
