Canadian Institute launches the Energy Transition Forum & Expo in Calgary
Canada's hub for innovative minds accelerating the transition to net zeroCALGARY, AB, CANADA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Institute has launched the Energy Transition Forum & Expo, created for professionals engaged in energy transition, carbon management, hydrogen development, sustainability, and energy policy looking to reduce carbon emissions and pivot their business and operations towards cleaner energy solutions. the event will take place in Calgary on May 29 – 30, 2024.
Driven by the key experts from Cenovus, Pieridae Energy, The Transition Accelerator, Sky Fire Energy, Heartland Generation, Solas Energy Inc., Equitable Origin, Canadian Heavy Oil Association, Emissions Reduction Alberta, and more, this two-part program will provide real-world case studies and applicable strategies for shifting to zero emissions now, as well as serve as a pivotal platform for a dialogue and collaboration between those who oversee energy transition in their companies and the next generation of game changers, showcasing the latest innovations in clean energy and carbon capture.
Some of the hot topics include:
• Commercial applications of CCUS and carbon conversion in the drive to net zero
• How the oil and gas sector is tackling the challenge of secure and low-emissions energy
• The latest advancements in hydrogen and plans to develop a local hydrogen economy
• Insight from the power sector and views on electrification and meeting demand growth, reliability and affordability
• The viability of Small Modular Reactors (SMR’s) to supply non-emitting energy in many different industries
• Future-fuel enabled power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage and other innovations to deliver increased efficiency and reliability
'Get ready to dive into two information packed days as we unite industry trailblazers, solution experts, and forward-thinkers from diverse sectors, including power, utilities, and oil and gas. Together, we're on a journey exploring cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to pave our way to Net Zero', say the co-chairs Jennifer Turner, Canadian Heavy Oil Association and Shanelle Sinclair, Heartland Generation in their message to delegates.
Throughout two days, delegates will get an opportunity to network and benchmark with the leading energy companies, experience the demos of the latest technologies, and gain practical strategies from those at the forefront of the energy transition in Canada.
