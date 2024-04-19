Submit Release
Taoiseach Simon Harris concludes meeting of the European Council

Taoiseach Simon Harris attended his first meeting of the European Council in Brussels on 17-18 April. The leaders discussed the situations in the Middle East and Ukraine as well as EU-Türkiye relations. There was a particular focus on Europe’s competitiveness with former Italian Prime Minister, Enrico Letta, presenting his report on the future of the EU’s Single Market.

