Minister McGrath welcomes CSO data showing a budget surplus of €8.3 billion last year

“The Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund will seek to deal with the historic pro-cyclicality of public spending and to assist with climate change objectives and nature, water quality and biodiversity issues. I want to ensure that no future government ever has to slash investment in critical infrastructure in areas such as housing, transport, health, education and energy, when we encounter an economic downturn or shock. The ‘stop, start’ approach to public capital investment must be consigned to history.