New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyers in San Antonio, TX

Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates Continued Success with the Opening of Its 51st Cash Home Buying Franchise in San Antonio, TX

SAN ANTONIO, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 51st location in San Antonio, TX! The brand-new franchise location—led by Keith and Sarah Parker—will now be able to buy and sell homes in Bexar County, Texas.



New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Keith said, “Home is very important to us. When we look at houses, we see beyond weathered facades and outdated interiors. Every house has the potential to be attractive, comfortable and welcoming. We have always enjoyed renovating our personal homes and, in 2023, we decided to turn our passion into a business by transforming older houses into homes where families can build memories, pursue dreams and offer hospitality for years to come.”

He continued, “We are neighbors who care about providing local jobs, connecting sellers with solutions, turning distressed houses into beautiful homes, and otherwise bringing out the best in our shared community.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard

work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in San Antonio, TX, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/tx/san-antonio

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110

Franchising

franchise@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-4110