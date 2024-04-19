DHEC Encourages South Carolinians to Actively Celebrate Earth Day, Take Small Steps for a Greener Lifestyle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 19, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina’s environmental protection agency, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is proud to join millions of people, schools, community groups, businesses, and governments around the world in celebrating International Earth Day on April 22. Earth Day is held annually to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment.

DHEC encourages South Carolinians to take an active role in preserving South Carolina’s irreplaceable natural resources by utilizing the many environmental education tools and resources available at scdhec.gov/environment. DHEC’s website provides fact sheets and signage, local volunteer groups, environmental grant opportunities, classroom education materials, and more — all centered on promoting environmental health.

“We want South Carolinians to know that we at DHEC aren’t just environmental regulators. Our staff have a passion for environmentalism and are dedicated to ensuring our beautiful state has clean air, water, land and coastal resources now and for future generations,” said Myra Reece, DHEC’s Director of Environmental Affairs. “We hope everyone finds a way to actively participate in Earth Day and to also take steps toward implementing an environmental mindset all year long.”

EarthDay.org provides a searchable map to easily find nearby Earth Day events and activities seeking public participation. Additional ways to take part in Earth Day include:

Beyond single-day Earth Day activities, South Carolinians can make small changes to their daily routines that can lead to an overall more earth-friendly lifestyle:

Biking and walking and using public transportation can help reduce your carbon footprint

Properly recycling and reusing or repurposing items keeps them out of landfills

Limit household water use by installing rain barrels for outdoor gardening, fixing leaky appliances, and running full loads of dishes and laundry

Cutback on household food waste, which wastes the resources and energy used to produce it

Consider replacing or purchasing vehicles and lawn equipment that are hybrid or electric

Learn more about DHEC’s Environmental Affairs programs, resources and services at scdhec.gov/environment. For more on Earth Day, visit EarthDay.org



###