Nội Bài airport named in the world’s top 100 airports for the sixth time

VIETNAM, April 19 - HÀ NỘI — Nội Bài International Airport has been named in the World’s Top 100 Airports 2024 by Skytrax.

The airport ranked 96th in the list, moving up 31 places over 2023. This is the sixth time Nội Bài International Airport is named in the list.

Together with Nội Bài, Đà Nẵng International Airport is also among the world’s top airports in 2024.

The ranking of Skytrax is based on opinions of millions of passengers from more than 100 countries in a series of criteria such as services quality, convenience, comfortability, language-friendly and attitude of staff.

Nội Bài International Airport has made efforts to improve services quality with the application of airport collaborative decision-making (A-CDM) and information technology.

The airport also operates channels to receive passenger feedback such as email, hotlines, website, Facebook and eSmile.

Nội Bài was included in the world’s best airports in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The ranking, initiated in 1999, now evaluates more than 500 airports worldwide. — VNS

