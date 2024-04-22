EXIT REALTY CORP. INTERNATIONAL ADDS CIRCLECLOSER TO ITS PREMIER PARTNER NETWORK

This new addition gives EXIT Realty's brokerages and sales associates unique access to the industry’s simplest (and possibly it’s most effective) CRM software.

VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CircleCloser, a productivity tool that helps real estate professionals leverage the power of relationships to generate a predictable stream of new leads, is excited to announce a new partnership with leading real estate company, EXIT Realty Corp. International. With this partnership, EXIT Realty has positioned its associates to be on the cutting edge of relationship management technology.

“We’re ecstatic to partner with EXIT Realty Corp. International to provide our CRM service to the EXIT Realty community and help their associates develop thriving businesses,” said Eric Johnson, CEO of CircleCloser. “CircleCloser is based on a system that helps real estate professionals build relationships in a systematic way. They say the best CRM is the one that agents will actually use, so our approach was to create a system that works, is easy to use and is fun! We are excited to share this technology with EXIT Associates.”

CircleCloser CRM has been called the “anti-CRM, CRM” because of its extreme ease of use and novel approach to lead generation. Designed to help real estate professionals build and deepen relationships systematically, CircleCloser organizes an agent’s database, tells them who to contact, when to contact them, how often to contact them and even helps with what to say. It takes all the thinking and planning out of lead generation and helps them to be so efficient they can complete their business building activities in less than an hour a day. CircleCloser was created to support the tenets of relationship marketing, the concept of generating leads and growing business by tapping into current customers and building relationships. It relies on the philosophy of selling with heart, purpose and a desire to serve your relationships.

About EXIT Realty:

EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT Realty has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To-date, more than $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.