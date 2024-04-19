MDC invites the public to learn about bees May 4 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about bees at Runge Conservation Nature Center May 4 from 12:00-1:30 p.m.

MDC staff will present on native bee species, the life cycle of bees, and why these insects are important to Missouri’s ecosystems. Participants will also have the opportunity to watch a bee movie and play “Bee-ngo”.

This event is designed for participants ages 7 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42w. Questions about this event can be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.