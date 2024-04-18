First Lady Casey DeSantis Unveils First-in-the-Nation Opportunity for Parents and Grandparents to Support Students in the Classroom

LYNN HAVEN, Fla.—Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis unveiled new Resiliency Florida resources to support students and parents to build resiliency at school and home. The First Lady also announced a first-in-the-nation opportunity for Florida parents and grandparents to be in-school Resiliency Coaches to help students overcome challenges. Parents and grandparents serving as Resiliency Coaches will be eligible for a $150 stipend upon completion of a one-hour training and a volunteering practicum in schools. Resiliency Coach training will be available to parents and grandparents this summer with practicum hours beginning in the fall of 2024.

“Resiliency is important for students to successfully navigate and overcome life’s obstacles,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Florida parents, grandparents, teachers, and mentors will now have opportunities to coach and access to high-quality resources to lead important discussions with students about resiliency.”

Resiliency Florida is a first-in-the-nation initiative focused on reframing mental health education to focus on building resiliency skills including: grit, perseverance, gratitude, personal responsibility, decision-making, mentorship, self-awareness, problem-solving, empathy, citizenship, and honesty.

“The First Lady’s Resiliency Florida initiative is an innovative way to approach mental health and student support,” said Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “We are proud to be a part of this historic endeavor and look forward to finding more ways to encourage Florida students to be resilient.”

As Resiliency Florida classroom teaching aids and recommended reading materials are introduced in schools, parents can access discussion guides to encourage family conversations and participate in their child’s resiliency education.

To access Resiliency Florida materials, visit the new Resiliency Florida website at: BuildResiliency.org.

First Lady DeSantis launched the Resiliency Florida initiative in February of 2021 to equip Florida’s youth with the skills to overcome life’s challenges. In March of 2023, the State Board of Education adopted the First Lady’s recommendations for this first-in-the-nation approach on resiliency education designed to impart critical skills in early grades and to support students as they demonstrate those concepts in later grades. The standards embed concepts of civic responsibility through citizenship and mentorship to not only help students understand the value of these ideas, but to actively engage in activities and exercises that will prepare them to be upstanding, responsible citizens. In addition to the resources announced today, the Department has developed additional pathways for adults and parents, school counselors, and educators to help students build resiliency.

Florida continues to be a national leader in education and its continued focus on resiliency is yet another example of Florida’s commitment to strong students and empowered parents.

