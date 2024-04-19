Submit Release
Alkami to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PLANO, Texas, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that it plans to report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, after the market close.

Alkami will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the “News & Events'' page of the Alkami investor relations website at investors.alkami.com. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-800-836-8184 and internationally at 1-646-357-8785, using conference code 64781. The webcast replay will be available on the Alkami investor relations website.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Steve Calk
ir@alkami.com

Media Relations Contacts

Marla Pieton
marla.pieton@alkami.com

Valerie Kerner
alkami@fullyvested.com

 


Primary Logo

