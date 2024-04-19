Submit Release
CMUV Bancorp Announces 2024 1st Quarter Financial Results & Notice of Annual Shareholder Meeting

EL CENTRO, CA, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank, is pleased to announce unaudited 1st Quarter results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. Net income for the quarter was $948,754 which equaled $0.53 per share. Total assets reached $302.3 MM by the end of the quarter, total deposits came in at $264MM, and gross loans ended the quarter at $239.7MM.

CVB’s Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio ended the quarter at 11.94%, which is well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. Our Allowance for Credit Losses ended the quarter at $2,590,899, and non-accrual and past due loans remain very low at 0.18%. Both the Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at quarter’s end.

The book value for the common stock was $16.42 per share (diluted) on March 31, 2024, however the common stock (CMUV) was trading at $17.08 on this date. ROAA for the quarter was 1.29% and ROAE came in at 10.99%.

The CMUV Annual Shareholders Meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m. on May 23, 2024, at our branch located at 310 Main Street in Brawley, California.  We welcome our shareholders to attend the meeting in person if possible, but if you are unable to attend in person, please vote on-line or by mail. Your proxy card, a copy of the Annual Report and the audited financial statements are now available for shareholder review. Please take the opportunity to review and vote as it is essential for us to have a proper quorum in order to conduct and take action on appropriate CMUV business.


Community Vally Bank / CMUV Bancorp  
Financial Summary  
For Quarter Ending March 31, 2024  
           
      March 31,  
        2024     2023    
ASSETS      
  Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 42,248,433   $ 51,255,071    
  Total Investments   7,417,126     7,288,854    
  Gross Loans   239,782,161     224,962,070    
  ACL   (2,590,899 )   (2,421,467 )  
   Total Earning Assets    $ 286,856,821   $ 281,084,528    
           
  Other Assets   15,403,350     11,993,220    
           
  TOTAL ASSETS $ 302,260,172   $ 293,077,747    
           
LIABILITIES      
  Deposits $ 264,018,061   $ 256,548,309    
  Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations   2,029,153     2,000,000    
  Other Liabilities   799,222     740,736    
  TOTAL LIABILITIES    $ 266,846,436   $ 259,289,045    
           
SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY      
  Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings $ 34,464,981   $ 32,821,909    
  Net Income $ 948,754   $ 966,793    
  TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL    $ 35,413,735   $ 33,788,702    
           
  TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY   $ 302,260,172   $ 293,077,747    
           
           
           
           
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE    
  Total Interest Income $ 4,162,988   $ 3,612,054    
  Total Interest Expense   (1,147,460 )   (769,690 )  
  NET INTEREST INCOME    $ 3,015,527   $ 2,842,364    
           
  Total Other Non-Interest Income $ 193,765   $ 244,364    
  Total Non-Interest Expenses $ (1,836,619 ) $ (1,732,302 )  
  Provision for Loan Loss   (53,000 )   (15,600 )  
           
  INCOME BEFORE TAXES    $ 1,319,674   $ 1,338,825    
           
  Income Tax Expense $ (370,920 ) $ (372,032 )  
           
NET INCOME $ 948,754   $ 966,793    
           
           
RATIOS      
  Return on Average Assets (ROAA)   1.29 %   1.52 %  
  Return on Average Equity (ROAE)   10.99 %   14.38 %  
  Earnings Per Share (Basic) - Quarter $ 0.53   $ 0.57    
  Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD $ 0.53   $ 0.57    
  Total Shares (Oustanding/Exercised)   1,784,422     1,857,831    
  Book Value (CVB - Bank) $ 19.85   $ 16.74    
  Book Value (CMUV - Holding Company)   $ 16.42   $ 13.49    
           
           
** Book Value = Total Equity Capital/Total Shares (Outstanding/Exercised)  
           

Jon A Edney
7603521889
mediarelations@yourcvb.com


