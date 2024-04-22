Ecomaids Opens In South Raleigh, Garner & Fuquay-Varina – Just In Time For Earth Day
New Eco-Friendly Cleaning Service Offers Healthier Homes & Businesses in the CommunityNORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecomaids, a leading eco-friendly cleaning franchise, has announced the opening of a new location in South Raleigh, Garner, & Fuquay-Varina. The franchise is owned and operated by local resident Carolina Silva.
Ecomaids, founded in 2010, specializes in green cleaning practices. The company utilizes non-toxic, eco-friendly products and methods to provide cleaning solutions that are safe for families, pets, and the environment. This newest location highlights Ecomaids' commitment to a cleaner, healthier future for communities.
"As a mom, a business owner, and a member of this amazing community, I believe in the importance of a clean, healthy space for everyone," said Carolina Silva, owner of the local Ecomaids franchise. "Ecomaids provides cleaning solutions that offer thorough results while prioritizing health and safety. From homes to offices, schools, and clinics, we bring a new level of cleanliness with our Green Clean Routine, EPA-approved disinfectants, and Green Seal-certified products."
Earth Day & Ecomaids: A Focus on Sustainability:
To celebrate Earth Day and the grand opening, Ecomaids of South Raleigh, Garner, & Fuquay-Varina is offering $150 in savings on eco-friendly cleaning services. This includes $30 off an initial deep cleaning and an additional $120 in savings spread over the first 12 recurring services.
Earth-Friendly Cleaning Practices: Provided by Ecomaids Franchise Owner Carolina Silva:
Carolina Silva offers the following tips for incorporating Earth Day principles into cleaning routines.
- Choose gentle cleaning solutions: Look for products with Green Seal and EPA Safer Choice labels, indicating safer ingredients for families and the environment.
- Utilize microfiber cloths: These cloths offer superior cleaning power, reducing the need for paper towels and minimizing waste.
- Opt for reusable cleaning tools: Swap paper towels for reusable cleaning cloths to make a positive environmental impact.
- Focus on regular cleaning: Consistent cleaning with eco-friendly products promotes a healthier home and reduces the need for harsh chemicals.
About Ecomaids:
Founded in 2010, ecomaids is a leading residential cleaning franchise dedicated to eco-friendly cleaning practices. Ecomaids uses non-toxic, sustainable products and methods, ensuring a safe environment for families, pets and the planet. Founded on the principles of environmental stewardship and wellness, ecomaids is committed to making a positive impact on the planet and the communities it serves. Ecomaids is a 2023 Franchise 500 brand, ranked for its financial strength and stability, unit growth and brand power.
For more information on ecomaids' services or to schedule a cleaning, visit: ecomaids.com
About Happinest:
Founded in 2018, Happinest Brands is a dynamic, home services-focused franchisor distinguished by its dynamic portfolio of brands, including: ecomaids, Lawn Doctor, Mosquito Hunters, Elite Window Cleaning, Sparkle Squad, Humbug Holiday Lights, and Holiday Lighting Heroes, all of which encompass hundreds of franchises operating across America and Canada. At Happinest, we are a community of entrepreneurs and service providers united by a shared vision of enhancing the quality of life for our customers and dedicated to providing top-tier service.
For more information, visit happinest.com
Gaston Boireau
Communications & Community Relations
+1 415-619-4674
em70@ecomaids.com