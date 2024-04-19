Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Meets with French Ambassador to China Bertrand Lortholary

On April 18, 2024, Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue met with French Ambassador to China Bertrand Lortholary at the latter's request. The two sides had an exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East. Both sides agreed that the conflict in Gaza continues to protract and the humanitarian situation is grave. The pressing task is to implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions as soon as possible, end hostilities and achieve a ceasefire immediately, ensure humanitarian assistance and avoid further escalation of the situation.