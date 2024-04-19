Deputy Minister Fikile Majola on completion of critical infrastructure for Rosslyn Hub development

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Fikile Majola is delighted that the critical infrastructure at the Tshwane Automotive City (TAC) and Rosslyn Hub Precinct based in Tshwane has been completed and has pledged continuous support from government to make sure the hub is a success in order contribute to the economy and create much needed jobs.

Majola was speaking at an Infrastructure Ribbon Cutting Ceremony which celebrated the completion of the critical infrastructure for the Rosslyn Hub development, a catalytic development for the Tshwane Automotive City (TAC) located in Rosslyn, Tshwane. Majola said he was delighted to experience first-hand, the investment project that has already been realised after funding support for the infrastructure from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competitions’ (the dtic) Critical Infrastructure Programme. This programme aims to leverage investment by supporting infrastructure that is deemed to be critical, thus lowering the cost of doing business.

“We have enabled access to the proposed inland port and assisted in the provincial road intersection upgrades in preparation for the new K217 dual carriage-way road,” said Majola.

The K217 road will connect Rosslyn and Soshanguve to the N4 highway. This will help connect Rosslyn to Silverton and BMW and Nissan to Ford, in line with the TAC Masterplan. Importantly, this road will enable the logistics hub and inland port required for the auto industry to be linked directly to the N4 Highway and then the N1 highway for efficient road transport into Africa. This will assist in positioning Tshwane as the automotive manufacturing capital for Africa, in support of BMW, Nissan and Ford’s export ambitions. In addition, the inland port will connect to Transnet’s freight line in Rosslyn, which will link to Ford in Silverton, and then to either the Port of Durban or Port of Gqeberha, to assist in moving additional automotive freight from road to rail, a key component in achieving export efficiencies,” said Majola.

According to Majola, Rosslyn Hub’s approved infrastructure projects, facilitated by the Critical Infrastructure Programme, represent a strategic investment in the region’s economic development, industrial growth and job creation. Additionally, Majola confirmed that this critical infrastructure played a pivotal role in supporting a brand new investment within Rosslyn Hub and the Logistics Node, by YFPO.

YFPO, a French-Chinese company, is a key BMW supplier and one of the largest automotive components suppliers in the world. The company currently operates 22 facilities, but this is their first investment outside of mainland China. It is therefore a real achievement for the TAC and Rosslyn Hub to secure a R670-milion Greenfield investment from YFPO for a new factory, as the anchor tenant for the logistics node, one of three priority nodes for the TAC.

The Director of Rosslyn Hub, Mr Brendan Falkson, said the investment value for these three priority nodes, in the TAC, is expected to attract around R42 billion worth of investment and to create about 59 513 jobs, over of the next 10-15 years. This will result in a significant change in the landscape of Rosslyn and provide the focus for the development of the Tshwane Automotive City, in the region. He said it was extremely rewarding after 10 years of planning 12 months of construction, to see the realisation of the TAC Master Plan, with such a significant investment, by one of the world’s leading automotive component suppliers, as the anchor tenant for Rosslyn Hub, within the Logistics Node.

Falkson also confirmed, that the completed infrastructure, has also unlocked additional development phases in Rosslyn Hub, including opportunities for additional industrial buildings, a retail shopping centre, rental housing units and a private hospital.

He went on to say: “I am excited about the future of our Rosslyn Hub development, as a catalytic project for the TAC, and look forward to seeing these projects completed in the near future.”

Rosslyn Hub is a 700 000m2 mixed use development, covering 100ha of prime land at the heart of the Tshwane Automotive City. It will integrate residential, retail and logistics nodes with a shopping centre, school, hospital and solar park, in a safe-secure, pedestrian friendly environment. (www.rosslynhub.co.za)

