Premier Alan Winde and MEC Mireille Wenger on Cape Town International Airport being declared best in Africa for 9th year in a row

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has done it again, clinching the title of Best Airport in Africa for the ninth year in a row, alongside Best Airport Staff Service in Africa for the fourth consecutive year. These prestigious awards come courtesy of the Skytrax World Airline and Airport Star Rating programme, known globally as the gold standard in airline and airport service quality awards.

The Western Cape, already famed for its wines, cuisine, incredible leisure, adventure tourism and exquisite natural beauty, has another feather in its cap thanks to this recognition.

“I am so proud of the team at CTIA. Awards like this are a result of hard work and dedication by everyone at the airport. Congratulations! Tourism is a key enabler of jobs and opportunity and this world-class airport is the entry point for visitors to our province both domestically and abroad,” said Premier Alan Winde.

Celebrating this fantastic news, the Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger congratulated the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) and CTIA, saying “Huge congratulations to ACSA and everyone at CTIA for keeping the winning streak alive! Your hard work and dedication shines through, and this epic achievement beautifully showcases our province’s vibrant and dynamic spirit.”

Minister Wenger went on to say that “As part of our 'Growth for Jobs' economic action plan, we are all about setting ambitious goals and making big dreams a reality. With plans to double our visitor numbers by 2035, these accolades from CTIA are not just wins; they're rocket fuel for our tourism and economic engines!”

“Here’s to ACSA and the airport staff at CTIA who make every journey to and from our airport a world-class experience, helping to boost tourism and therefore job creation in the Western Cape,” concluded Minister Wenger.

