Minister Zizi Kodwa reveals nominees for 17th Annual South African Sport Awards

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is thrilled to announce the 17th edition of the South African Sport Awards (SASA). This year’s awards are themed “Celebrating 30 years of freedom through sporting excellence”. The #SASA17Edition is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 5th May 2024 at the Sun City Superbowl, North-West.

The 30th anniversary of celebrating freedom and democracy through sporting excellence has positioned South Africa on a global stage as a Winning Nation across all sporting disciplines. The three decades of the nation’s sporting journey have seen history-making achievements, from the dismantling of apartheid through negotiations and reconciliation to the establishment of a constitutional democracy founded on the principles of equality, justice, and human rights.

Over the past 30 years, South Africa has achieved more through sport than almost any other area. South African Sports were excluded from international sporting scene during the apartheid era and only started to compete at the beginning of our democracy. However, our nation’s sportsmen and sportswomen, from all walks of life, united on and off field to foster a sporting culture within South Africa that pushes the nation to unite in its diversity. South African sport has played a pivotal role in influencing the country to be a Rainbow Nation and in making each South African to be proud of their flag.

This year’s edition of the awards with the hashtag #IzinjaZegame / #SASA17Edition carry a total of 19 categories, including the Sport Star of the Year, People’s Choice and Journalist of the year. All categories are beamed to recognise performances from individuals, teams, and administrators of the SA sporting landscape for the period under review (i.e.) 01 September 2022 - 31 August 2023.

“The SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) is proud to be the host broadcaster for the 17th SA Sports Awards. SABC Sport has always been the ultimate sporting home to the nation and has brought unforgettable sporting events over the years. We are very excited that we are part of this historic moment of honouring key sport talent in the country and we wish the nominees all the best. We are looking forward to broadcasting this event live on our platforms” Nomsa Chabeli SABC Group CEO.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa says, “The 17th edition of the South African Spors Awards take place in a significant time in South Africa’s history. We celebrate 30 years of democracy, and our national athletes and teams have been raising the nation’s flag sky high. In the South African Sport Awards, we celebrate the role sport continues to play to unite our diverse people, and in lifting the nation’s mood.”

The Minister adds, “South African sport is enjoying unprecedented success. Our athletes and sports teams have made us all so proud with their performances. I congratulate all the nominees for the 17th edition of the South African Sport Awards.”

The #SASA17Edition / #IzinjaZegame Nominees and categories are listed as follows:

SPORT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR   

    Mark Alexander
    Sibongile Fondini
    Louis Polome

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

    Kisten Neuschafer
    Tatjana Smith
    Laura Wolvaardt

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

    Andrew Birkett
    Eben Etzebeth
    Sivenathi Nontshinga

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY

    Mpumelelo Mhlongo
    Donald Tebogo Ramphadi
    David Watts

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY

    Simone Kruger
    Kat Swanepoel
    Kgothatso Montjane

COACH OF THE YEAR

    Jacques Nienaber
    Rocco Meiring
    Jason Sewanyana

SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

    Khanyiso Tshwaku
    Sihle Ndebele
    Vaylen Kirtley

SPORT PHOTO OR VISUAL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

    Samuel Shivambo
    Vincent Matlou (Vino Snap)
    Kirsten Olivier

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

    Gerald Coetzee
    Manie Libbok
    Karabo Cassius Morapedi
    Elanza Jordaan"

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

    Hubert Oliphant
    Beka Ntsangwese
    Zelma Basson

SPORTS STAR OF THE YEAR

    Siyamthanda Siya Kolisi
    Tatjana Smith
    Simone Kruger

TEAM OF THE YEAR

    Springbok
    T20 Women Cricket team
    Sheep shearing

FEDERATION OF THE YEAR

    South African Rugby Union
    Cricket South Africa
    Cycling South Africa

RECREATION BODY OF THE YEAR

    Amandal WC
    Vakhegula-Vhakhegula
    Made 4 More

INDIGENOUS GAME TEAM  

    KZN Kho-Kho Male Team
    LP  Nvuca Team
    GP Diketo Team

SCHOOL TEAM OF THE YEAR

    Hoer Lanbouskool Oakdale - Tug of War 560kg Men
    Afrikaanse Hoer Meisieskool – netball
    Clapham High School - football

DEVELOPING SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

    Edendale Technical High School -under 15 girls - Sihle Basi sportchairpern
    MM Sebitloane Special School - mr bitso
    Hlabi School

Technical Official of the year

    Sean Rapaport
    Reinet Barnard
    Aimee Barrett-Theron

PEOPLE'S CHOICE Nominees (this category Sport fans are encouraged to participate by voting for their athlete of choice by SMS 120*32020# followed by an alphabet representing their athlete of choice. The nominees are:

A: Eben Etzebeth

B: Gerda Steyn

C: Siyamthanda “Siya” Kolisi

D: Percy Tau

E: Kirsten Neuschafer

For more info, kindly visit www.dsac.gov.za / @SA_Sport_Awards / @sasportawards

FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Litha Mpondwana, (Minister Media Liaison), 064 802 3003, Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za       

Zimasa Velaphi, Chief Director Communications & Marketing, Cell 072 172 8925 Email: zimasav@dac.gov.za

Mickey Fusi Modisane (Chief Director Stakeholder Relations & Special Projects) Cell 082 992 0101, mickeym@dsac.gov.za    

