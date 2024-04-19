Minister Zizi Kodwa reveals nominees for 17th Annual South African Sport Awards

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is thrilled to announce the 17th edition of the South African Sport Awards (SASA). This year’s awards are themed “Celebrating 30 years of freedom through sporting excellence”. The #SASA17Edition is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 5th May 2024 at the Sun City Superbowl, North-West.

The 30th anniversary of celebrating freedom and democracy through sporting excellence has positioned South Africa on a global stage as a Winning Nation across all sporting disciplines. The three decades of the nation’s sporting journey have seen history-making achievements, from the dismantling of apartheid through negotiations and reconciliation to the establishment of a constitutional democracy founded on the principles of equality, justice, and human rights.

Over the past 30 years, South Africa has achieved more through sport than almost any other area. South African Sports were excluded from international sporting scene during the apartheid era and only started to compete at the beginning of our democracy. However, our nation’s sportsmen and sportswomen, from all walks of life, united on and off field to foster a sporting culture within South Africa that pushes the nation to unite in its diversity. South African sport has played a pivotal role in influencing the country to be a Rainbow Nation and in making each South African to be proud of their flag.

This year’s edition of the awards with the hashtag #IzinjaZegame / #SASA17Edition carry a total of 19 categories, including the Sport Star of the Year, People’s Choice and Journalist of the year. All categories are beamed to recognise performances from individuals, teams, and administrators of the SA sporting landscape for the period under review (i.e.) 01 September 2022 - 31 August 2023.

“The SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) is proud to be the host broadcaster for the 17th SA Sports Awards. SABC Sport has always been the ultimate sporting home to the nation and has brought unforgettable sporting events over the years. We are very excited that we are part of this historic moment of honouring key sport talent in the country and we wish the nominees all the best. We are looking forward to broadcasting this event live on our platforms” Nomsa Chabeli SABC Group CEO.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa says, “The 17th edition of the South African Spors Awards take place in a significant time in South Africa’s history. We celebrate 30 years of democracy, and our national athletes and teams have been raising the nation’s flag sky high. In the South African Sport Awards, we celebrate the role sport continues to play to unite our diverse people, and in lifting the nation’s mood.”

The Minister adds, “South African sport is enjoying unprecedented success. Our athletes and sports teams have made us all so proud with their performances. I congratulate all the nominees for the 17th edition of the South African Sport Awards.”

The #SASA17Edition / #IzinjaZegame Nominees and categories are listed as follows:

SPORT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR

Mark Alexander

Sibongile Fondini

Louis Polome

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Kisten Neuschafer

Tatjana Smith

Laura Wolvaardt

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Andrew Birkett

Eben Etzebeth

Sivenathi Nontshinga

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY

Mpumelelo Mhlongo

Donald Tebogo Ramphadi

David Watts

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY

Simone Kruger

Kat Swanepoel

Kgothatso Montjane

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jacques Nienaber

Rocco Meiring

Jason Sewanyana

SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Khanyiso Tshwaku

Sihle Ndebele

Vaylen Kirtley

SPORT PHOTO OR VISUAL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Samuel Shivambo

Vincent Matlou (Vino Snap)

Kirsten Olivier

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Gerald Coetzee

Manie Libbok

Karabo Cassius Morapedi

Elanza Jordaan"

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

Hubert Oliphant

Beka Ntsangwese

Zelma Basson

SPORTS STAR OF THE YEAR

Siyamthanda Siya Kolisi

Tatjana Smith

Simone Kruger

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Springbok

T20 Women Cricket team

Sheep shearing

FEDERATION OF THE YEAR

South African Rugby Union

Cricket South Africa

Cycling South Africa

RECREATION BODY OF THE YEAR

Amandal WC

Vakhegula-Vhakhegula

Made 4 More

INDIGENOUS GAME TEAM

KZN Kho-Kho Male Team

LP Nvuca Team

GP Diketo Team

SCHOOL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Hoer Lanbouskool Oakdale - Tug of War 560kg Men

Afrikaanse Hoer Meisieskool – netball

Clapham High School - football

DEVELOPING SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

Edendale Technical High School -under 15 girls - Sihle Basi sportchairpern

MM Sebitloane Special School - mr bitso

Hlabi School

Technical Official of the year

Sean Rapaport

Reinet Barnard

Aimee Barrett-Theron

PEOPLE'S CHOICE Nominees (this category Sport fans are encouraged to participate by voting for their athlete of choice by SMS 120*32020# followed by an alphabet representing their athlete of choice. The nominees are:

A: Eben Etzebeth

B: Gerda Steyn

C: Siyamthanda “Siya” Kolisi

D: Percy Tau

E: Kirsten Neuschafer

