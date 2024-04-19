MEC Tertuis Simmers visits Louis Fourie Road and transport infrastructure upgrade project in Mossel Bay

The Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, recently visited the Louis Fourie Road and transport infrastructure upgrade project in Mossel Bay.

The project experienced a few challenges in the initial stages that led to unforeseen delays. However, the project team has learnt from these setbacks which bodes well for the future of the project as they continue to work to address these delays.



The upgrading of the Louis Fourie Road project commenced in July 2022 and is categorised into four (4) main portions along the roadway consisting of:

The upgrade between Garret Street and Beach Boulevard West;

Periodic maintenance (asphalt mill-and-fill, nightworks) from 11th Avenue to Beach Boulevard West;

Periodic maintenance (asphalt mill-and-fill, nightworks) from Garret Street to Waboom Street and Beach Boulevard West; and

Pedestrian facilities from Waboom Street to Sonskynvallei.

The upgrade project includes the construction of two new bridges, relocation and new municipal electrical substation, upgrade to municipal stormwater system, water reticulation and sewer infrastructure and new traffic signals and street lighting within the upgrade portion between Garret Street and Beach Boulevard West. The current project value is estimated at nearly R500 million.

It is anticipated that the project will be completed in at the beginning of 2026.

This project is not only related to transport infrastructure but will also result in direct investment to the local economy and communities of Mossel Bay. A critical component of the project is the creation of employment and economic opportunities. An estimated R115 million has been allocated for direct local investment towards targeted enterprise development, local and emerging contractors. Additionally, the project is estimated to generate a total of 250 work opportunities for local labour. Primary qualifying service providers will be sourced but not limited to all the municipal wards. To date, the project has created 116 work opportunities.

Minister Simmers said, “Our visit to the Louis Fourie Road upgrade project showcased impressive progress despite initial challenges. This vital infrastructure initiative is not only enhancing connectivity but also serving as a catalyst for economic growth in Mossel Bay. With a significant investment towards enterprise development and the creation of job opportunities, this project demonstrates our commitment to empowering local businesses and communities.”

“We are confident that the project is now back on track and will be completed within schedule, significantly benefiting residents and businesses in the region,” added Minister Simmers.

ENDS.



Media Enquiries:

Mr. Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 8067 (o)

061 447 7851 (m)



Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: jandre.bakker@westerncape.gov.za

