Employment and Labour embarks on taking services to the people in Mohlaletse village in Limpopo, 22 to 26 Apr

The Department of Employment and Labour’s entity, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) in Limpopo Province, will be embarking on a “Taking Services Closer to the People Campaign” in Mohlaletse village situated in the Fetakgomo Tubatse Local municipality in Sekhukhune District.

The week-long initiative is earmarked to run from Monday, 22 April 2024 to Friday, 26 April 2024. The campaign follows a plea received from community representatives for the department to come and provide services closer to the people of Mohlaletse and surrounding areas.

Director of Beneficiary Services in Limpopo Province Vuledzani Netshituka said, “As and when there is an outcry from the community with regards to our service offering or lack thereof, we assess the request and make it our priority to respond as a matter of urgency. The community is situated in a remote area and many of our clients are not in a good financial position to travel to the nearby labour centres situated in Lebowakgomo and Jane Furse. Thus, it is imperative for us to meet our clients halfway and bring on board extra capacity to assist officials who visit the then Fetakgomo local municipality in Ga Nkwana once a month,” highlighted Netshituka.

The following services will be rendered: Taking of UIF applications; assessment of UIF claims; capturing of declarations; registration of employers; unlocking of U-filing profile; resetting of U-filing password; converting of employers to U-filing; and attending to inquiries and complaints.

Clients are encouraged to bring along an ID or passport, a complete UI-19 form, a UI-2.8 form, and a salary schedule in order to be promptly assisted.

The Public Employment Services (PES) officials will also be assisting work seekers with registration on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database for possible future employment opportunities. In addition to the PES registration services, work seekers will also be assisted and guided on CV writing techniques, interview preparation, and career guidance among others. Work seekers are encouraged to bring along their CVs.

Details of the campaign are as follows:

Date: Monday, 22 – Friday, 26 April 2024

Venue: Mohlaletse Community Hall

Time: 07:30 – 16:00

