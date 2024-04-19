Submit Release
Premier Zamani Saul hands over refurbished and revamped stadium in De Aar, 20 Apr

The Premier of the Northern Cape Dr Zamani Saul, accompanied by the MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Desery Fienies, will officially reopen the revamped and refurbished Nonzwakazi Stadium in De Aar on Saturday, 20 April 2024.

This newly refurbished stadium has been developed as part of Government's programme to build sports infrastructure in rural areas. The stadium features amongst others, a soccer field, a rugby field, and a netball/basketball Combi court along with a refurbished grandstand and change rooms. This initiative aims to make community and school sports the foundation of sports development.

As part of the official opening ceremony, local clubs and schools will be given sports attire. Following the opening ceremony, there will be sports and recreational games.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:
Date: 20 April 2024
Venue: Nonzwakazi Stadium, De Aar
Time: 10h00

Media enquiries
Ms Bronwyn Thomas Abrahams, Spokesperson to the Premier, bthomas- abrahams@ncpg.gov.za, 083 447 6586

Mr Conrad Fortune, Spokesperson – Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, conradfortune01@gmail.com, 0798730679

