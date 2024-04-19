Asset Entities Announces Second Episode of "The Lounge" Podcast with Music Industry Legend Jeff Blue

DALLAS, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. ("Asset Entities" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and Ternary Payment Platform company, today announced that the second episode of its official YouTube channel, "The Lounge," will feature music industry icon Jeff Blue, who will offer personal insights on the music industry, family life, and his storied music career.



The podcast, hosted by well-known TikToker Kyle Fairbanks, can be viewed starting Friday, April 19, 2024, on "The Lounge" YouTube channel @TheAELounge.

Jeff Blue is a multi-platinum music producer, legendary A&R executive, award-winning songwriter, best-selling author and journalist, platinum-selling music supervisor and publisher, manager, and film/TV producer. His work has resulted in sales of over 170 million albums worldwide, with over 50 signed artists, over 80 publishing deals, and hundreds of film & TV placements. He discovered, developed, and was Executive Producer of the biggest-selling debut album of the 21st Century, Hybrid Theory, by Grammy Award-winning artist Linkin Park, and subsequently authored the best-selling book One Step Closer about this experience.

Mr. Blue’s other artists include Grammy-winning and nominated artists such as Macy Gray, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Daniel Powter, Hoobastank, Better Than Ezra, and DJ Ashba of Guns N’ Roses. He is also responsible for co-music supervising and writing multi-platinum soundtracks such as Aaliyah’s Queen of the Damned, as well as winning BMI songwriter awards and writing numerous top ten hit songs around the world. He has held Senior VP of A&R/Staff Producer positions for multiple record labels, lectures at universities and music conferences worldwide, and consults for Fortune 500 companies and start-ups in branding, music, and film integration. He also serves as Head of Entertainment for Asset Entities.

“I am thrilled to appear on The Lounge,” said Mr. Blue. “I love what Asset Entities is doing in the entertainment space on Discord to expand the reach of new and established artists, and I look forward to sharing my personal and professional experiences with this amazing creative community.”

To visit "The Lounge," go to @TheAELounge on YouTube. To learn about Asset Entities Inc., visit www.assetentities.com .

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord's largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company's AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities' initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company also has its Ternary payment platform that is a Stripe-verified partner and CRM for Discord communities. The Company's Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company's SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com , and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors including those that are described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contacts:

Arshia Sarkhani, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Gaubert, Executive Chairman

Asset Entities Inc.

Tel +1 (214) 459-3117

Email Contact

Investor Contact:

