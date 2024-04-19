Cell Therapy Technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Cell Therapy Technologies Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Product (Sera, Media, Reagent, Cell Engineering Product, Cell Culture Vessels, Equipment, Systems and Software, Others), by Cell Type (T-Cells, Stem Cells, Other Cells), by Process (Cell Processing, Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling, Process Monitoring and Quality Control), by End-users (Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Research Institutes and Cell Banks) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The cell therapy technologies market is estimated at US$7,041.3 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The rise in chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular issues, and autoimmune disorders has created a pressing need for effective treatments. Supportive regulatory frameworks have encouraged the development & commercialization of cell therapies. Additionally, increased awareness and acceptance of these therapies among healthcare professionals and patients are driving demand further. Advancements in cell therapies offer lucrative opportunities for market players. Companies are focusing on enhancing the efficacy & safety of these therapies to provide better disease management outcomes for patients.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Cell Therapy Technologies Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market for cell therapy technologies market significantly. The pandemic initially caused significant disruptions to the manufacturing and supply chains of numerous industries, including the biotechnology sector. As a result, there were delays in cell therapy clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and commercialization initiatives. Furthermore, the shift in healthcare resources towards the management of the pandemic led to a reduction in funding and attention for medical research unrelated to COVID-19, such as the development of cell therapies.

However, the pandemic also made clear how crucial cutting-edge medical innovations like cell therapies are to solving the world's health crises. Consequently, there has been a surge in interest and funding for the study and advancement of cell therapy as a means of treating not only COVID-19 but also other chronic illnesses and infectious diseases. Additionally, the pandemic's adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring has sped up the acceptance of decentralised clinical trials, which could advance cell therapy technologies by lowering trial costs and increasing patient access. The COVID-19 pandemic has, in the long run, created opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and growth, even though it initially presented challenges to the cell therapy technology market. The cell therapy sector is positioned to have a significant impact on how healthcare and illness management are provided in the future, even as the globe struggles to cope with the pandemic's aftermath.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 305-page report provides 109 tables and 173 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the cell therapy technologies market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Cell Therapy Technologies. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including product, cell type, process, end-users and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing cell therapy technologies market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rise in Prevalence of Chronic & Degenerative Diseases

The healthcare sector faces numerous challenges from chronic illnesses like cancer, heart disease, neurological ailments, and autoimmune disorders. The management or cure of many disorders is frequently only partially successful with conventional therapeutic options.

With the ability to replace, regenerate, or repair damaged tissues or organs, cell therapy presents a viable substitute. Much emphasis has been paid to cell treatments' capacity to treat diseases at their root and encourage long-term healing.

Notable advancements in cell treatment technologies have been made over time to address degenerative and chronic illnesses. For example, developments in stem cell research have made it possible to identify and isolate several types of stem cells, each with a unique therapeutic potential. In order to create novel cell-based therapeutics, researchers are looking into the utilisation of hematopoietic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, and mesenchymal stem cells.

Rigorous Efforts by Companies Towards Development of Proprietary & Supportive Technologies Anticipated to Boost Industry Growth

In regenerative medicine, cell therapy, which employs living cells to treat or cure diseases, has emerged as a promising area of study. Nevertheless, the efficacy of cell therapies is contingent upon the accessibility of cutting-edge technologies that facilitate the production, characterization, and transportation of cells.

Significant investments are being made by companies in the cell therapy industry in research and development of proprietary technologies that improve the safety, effectiveness, and scalability of cell therapies. The technologies in question comprise an extensive array of domains, such as tools for cell characterization, cell isolation and expansion techniques, and cryopreservation methods.

The advancement of cell culture systems is a primary area of emphasis. Organisations are currently engaged in the development and refinement of culture media, growth factors, and bioreactors that establish an optimal milieu for cellular proliferation while preserving the viability and functionality of the cells. The primary objectives of these proprietary culture systems are to increase cell yields, decrease production expenses, and facilitate the scalable production of cell therapies.

Considerable interest is being devoted to supportive technologies that affect cell isolation and purification. Innovative methods are being developed by businesses to isolate particular cell populations from complex mixtures, thereby ensuring the quality and purity of cells used in therapies. These technologies reduce the possibility of contamination or undesired cell populations while facilitating the efficient isolation of therapeutic cell types.

Cryopreservation technologies are indispensable for the transportation and long-term storage of cells. Organisations are presently preoccupied with the advancement of cryopreservation techniques that preserve the genetic stability, viability, and functionality of cells throughout the freezing and thawing processes.

These developments guarantee the presence of viable cells during therapy administration, notwithstanding the logistical obstacles that may arise from cell storage and transportation.

The development of proprietary and supportive technologies will therefore likely contribute to the expansion of the global market for cell therapy technologies.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Emerging nations present a substantial potential for the progression and integration of cell therapy technologies. These countries are currently experiencing notable advancements in their healthcare systems, as significant financial resources are being allocated to accommodate the growth of their populations. Concurrent with this growth, developing nations are confronted with an increasing prevalence of chronic and non-communicable ailments as a result of urbanisation, alterations in lifestyles, and the ageing of their populations. Cell therapy technologies are of particular relevance in these regions due to the innovative solutions they offer to address these urgent medical needs.

Moreover, in comparison to developed countries, the execution of clinical trials in emerging economies frequently demonstrates greater cost-effectiveness, predominantly attributable to reduced labour and operational expenditures. The financial benefits associated with this incentive motivate pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to investigate and advance cell therapies in these areas. Furthermore, numerous developing nations provide favourable regulatory structures and incentives in order to promote the progress and acceptance of cutting-edge medical technologies, such as cell therapies. The convergence of these elements renders developing nations an optimal setting for the proliferation and integration of cell therapy technologies, holding the potential to yield substantial advantages for healthcare providers and patients.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the cell therapy technologies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sartorius AG, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Lonza, GE Healthcare, Terumo BCT, Avantor, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, and Corning Incorporated among others. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 27 th March 2024, Sartorius and LFB BIOMANUFACTURING, announced an agreement under which LFB BIOMANUFACTURING will outsource cell line development (CLD) services to Sartorius. To this end, LFB BIOMANUFACTURING and Sartorius have built a strategic partnership to provide joint customers with end-to-end solutions from CLD services to clinical manufacturing, combining each company’s expertise to accelerate therapy development and increase value for customers.

March 2024, Sartorius and LFB BIOMANUFACTURING, announced an agreement under which LFB BIOMANUFACTURING will outsource cell line development (CLD) services to Sartorius. To this end, LFB BIOMANUFACTURING and Sartorius have built a strategic partnership to provide joint customers with end-to-end solutions from CLD services to clinical manufacturing, combining each company’s expertise to accelerate therapy development and increase value for customers. On 19 th March 2024, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT), a medical technology company, and CiRA Foundation, a public interest organization for the transfer of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells to industry, announced a partnership designed to propel the broad use of iPS cells for a range of new therapies. By leveraging CiRA Foundation's leading iPS cell knowledge and Terumo BCT's enabling technologies and cell therapy manufacturing know-how, the companies seek to develop an automated and clinically relevant workflow for iPS cell-derived therapies, a potential turning point for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) field.

March 2024, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT), a medical technology company, and CiRA Foundation, a public interest organization for the transfer of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells to industry, announced a partnership designed to propel the broad use of iPS cells for a range of new therapies. By leveraging CiRA Foundation's leading iPS cell knowledge and Terumo BCT's enabling technologies and cell therapy manufacturing know-how, the companies seek to develop an automated and clinically relevant workflow for iPS cell-derived therapies, a potential turning point for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) field. On 12 th February 2024, Multiply Labs and Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded partnership to automate cell expansion and separation in cell therapy manufacturing. Through integration with Multiply Labs' robotic technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s advanced, industry-leading cell therapy instruments, including the Thermo Scientific™ Heracell™ VIOS Automated Access CO2 Incubator and the Gibco™ Cell Therapy Systems (CTS™) Rotea™ Counterflow Centrifugation System can now be fully automated for cell therapy manufacturing. This collaboration is an important step forward for cell therapy development and manufacturing with a goal of supporting reduced costs, accelerated production timelines and improved scalability, helping innovative cell therapies reach more patients.

February 2024, Multiply Labs and Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded partnership to automate cell expansion and separation in cell therapy manufacturing. Through integration with Multiply Labs' robotic technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s advanced, industry-leading cell therapy instruments, including the Thermo Scientific™ Heracell™ VIOS Automated Access CO2 Incubator and the Gibco™ Cell Therapy Systems (CTS™) Rotea™ Counterflow Centrifugation System can now be fully automated for cell therapy manufacturing. This collaboration is an important step forward for cell therapy development and manufacturing with a goal of supporting reduced costs, accelerated production timelines and improved scalability, helping innovative cell therapies reach more patients. On 17th January 2024, to optimize clinical manufacturing processes for innovators developing breakthrough cell therapies, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Gibco™ Cell Therapy Systems (CTS™) Cellmation™ Software, a first-of-its-kind automation solution designed to connect and integrate workflows across multiple Thermo Fisher Scientific cell therapy instruments while enabling cGMP compliance. This new offering can help eliminate the need for costly custom software projects and extensive validation, saving valuable time and resources during the cell therapy manufacturing process and helping to deliver these promising curative therapies more quickly and safely to patients.

