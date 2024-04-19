Macao Orchestra presents the concert “Tribute to Rachmaninoff” next Saturday in collaboration with a Hungarian conductor and a French pianist

MACAU, April 19 - The Macao Orchestra’s presents the concert “Tribute to Rachmaninoff” on 27 April (Saturday), at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Hungarian conductor Gabor Kali, in collaboration with French pianist Marie-Ange Nguci, will present three of Rachmaninoff’s works that are rarely performed, offering music enthusiasts an exceptional Rachmaninoff evening. Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network.

Hungarian conductor Gabor Kali was the winner of the First Prize and the Orchestra Prize at the 1st edition of the Hong Kong International Conducting Competition in 2018. He has served as Assistant Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Nürnberg State Opera in Germany and Guest Conductor of the Hungarian State Opera House in Budapest many times. French pianist Marie-Ange Nguci was admitted to the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris at the age of 13 and obtained her Master degree of Music in piano performance at the age of 16. Her exceptional skills, outstanding musicality and foresight, placed her in the vanguard of the music scene. In collaboration with the Macao Orchestra, both musicians will perform Rachmaninoff’s Youth Symphony in D minor, the Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor in which the pianist is soloist, and the Symphony No.1 in D minor, offering a unique insight into the works of this iconic figure of the Russian romantic music school.

The concert is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. and Wynn Macau Ltd, with the support of the Bank of China Macau Branch. Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network, priced at MOP300, MOP250, MOP200 and MOP150. The public can purchase tickets through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.