UM, CUHK jointly hold symposium on stem cells and regenerative medicine

MACAU, April 19 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) and the School of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) jointly held the 10th CUHK International Symposium on Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine and the 3rd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area International Conference on Regenerative Medicine. The two-day event attracted more than 100 renowned scholars, clinical medical experts, industry professionals, researchers and students from overseas, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao. They engaged in in-depth discussions on the advancements in the field of stem cells and regenerative medicine, as well as their clinical translation.

In his speech, Ge Wei, vice rector of UM, said that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is an important region for the development of medical science and technology in China. To support the country’s implementation of the Greater Bay Area development strategy, UM is committed to biomedical research and the training of outstanding talent in regenerative medicine, providing impetus to the sustainable development of the biomedical industry in the Greater Bay Area. The conference not only deepened the academic exchanges and cooperation between UM and CUHK, but also provided a valuable opportunity for students from both universities to exchange ideas.

Rocky Tuan, vice-chancellor and president of CUHK, said in his speech that regenerative medicine is a major breakthrough in biomedicine in the 21st century. Significant advances in stem cell biology and the development of smart biomaterial engineering have provided a solid foundation for future tissue regeneration to treat injuries and diseases. The conference provided a platform for the exchange of innovative research ideas and an opportunity to inspire students and young scientists to learn and collaborate.

The symposium featured eight keynote lectures and 39 sub-forum presentations, delivered by domestic and foreign experts in stem cell biology, regenerative medicine, bioengineering and other cutting-edge fields, which marked the highest number of presentations in the history of the event. During the keynote lecture session, Tuan presented the latest developments in stem cell technology and social problems that need to be solved; Qin Ling, fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering and renowned professor of orthopaedics and traumatology, shared the research progress of biodegradable metal-derived magnesium in bone regeneration and its clinical translation; Chang Jiang, fellow of the UK Royal Society of Chemistry and professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, talked about the prospects for the application of bioactive ceramics and composite materials in different tissue regeneration and disease treatment. In addition, a student forum was held during the symposium for the first time, providing students from both universities with a platform for academic exchanges and presentation of their research results.

Xu Renhe, associate dean of UM’s FHS, and Li Gang, professor in CUHK’s School of Medicine, served as co-chairs of the organising committee of the symposium. Co-organisers of the symposium included the Prince of Wales Hospital and the Center for Research Excellence of CUHK. Chuxia Deng, dean of UM’s FHS also attended the event.