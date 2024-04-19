Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman Receives 2023 Madhuri and Jagdish N. Sheth International Alumni Award

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman received the 2023 Madhuri and Jagdish N. Sheth International Alumni Award for Exceptional Achievement on 18 April 2024 at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) for his accomplishments in education and foreign affairs. The award recognises UIUC’s distinguished international alumni whose work has made a significant societal and global impact. In conferring the award, UIUC Chancellor Professor Robert J Jones writes that Minister Maliki’s “contribution to the nation of Singapore and its citizens embody every ideal of the Sheth award”. Minister Maliki obtained his doctorate in Social Work from UIUC in 1998 before becoming an Assistant Professor at the National University of Singapore’s Department of Social Work and Psychology the same year. Details on the award can be found here: https://blogs.illinois.edu/view/6758/331475510

Minister Maliki also delivered the Sheth Distinguished Alumni Lecture titled “From the Margins to Mainstream: Lessons on Leadership from a Small State” at UIUC on 18 April 2024. The full text of Minister Maliki’s speech is appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

19 APRIL 2024

SHETH DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI LECTURE BY DR MALIKI BIN OSMAN AT 1300HRS ON 18 APRIL 2024 AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN

FROM THE MARGINS TO MAINSTREAM: LESSONS ON LEADERSHIP FROM A SMALL STATE

Chancellor Robert Jones,

Distinguished guests

Ladies and gentlemen



1. A very good afternoon to all of you. I am honoured to deliver the Sheth Distinguished Alumni Lecture today.

a. Wonderful to be back on campus, and to see some familiar faces again.

2. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) holds fond memories for me.

a. I was last here in 1998, when I earned my Doctorate in Social Work.

i. One of the most fruitful years of my academic career, owed in no small part to the dedication of the faculty as well as the intellectual rigour and curiosity shared among my fellow students. I recalled preparing for the demanding comprehensive examinations, as well as public defence of both my thesis proposal and dissertation.

b. It was also here in UIUC that my eldest daughter Lidia was born, so it is extra special for my wife Sadiah and I to be back here today.

i. Despite the extensive changes that we saw as we arrived, we were flooded with so many fond memories of UIUC, and it almost seemed as if we were just here yesterday.

3. I am honoured and humbled to be receiving the 2023 Madhuri and Jagdish N. Sheth International Alumni Award for Exceptional Achievement later this evening.

a. The breadth of experiences of the distinguished past recipients – ranging from government to the private sector and academia – speaks to the University’s success in nurturing leaders who are able to give back in their own way to society.

4. I understand that I will join the small minority of recipients as an elected politician, so I thought it would be apt for me to speak this afternoon about lessons of leadership from the perspective of a small state

a. Specifically on key aspects of leadership that might seem small or be easily overlooked, but make an outsized impact when they are strategically steered.

b. I will draw lessons from how Singapore’s leaders led a fledgling nation into an uncertain future

c. Singapore’s journey as a country to find its place in the world

d. My personal lessons as a political and community leader in Singapore.

5. Before I start on the lecture proper, I thought it useful for me to give some context as to how I ended up as a politician.

a. While in UIUC, I had already made up my mind on an academic career, afterall the National University of Singapore (NUS) had supported my studies and I was to spend the first 6 years upon graduating from UIUC serving my bond as an Assistant Professor at NUS.

b. I started with that in mind. But three years into my academic career, I was invited by the ruling party in Singapore to join politics.

i. I recall a social work professor once told me - the highest calling for a social worker is to serve his country in political office where he can make the most effective change and impact through sound policy making!

ii. I heeded the call and as they say, the rest is history!

Leading Singapore into an Uncertain Future

6. Now let me begin my lecture proper. For those less familiar, Singapore is a small island state located at the southern tip of the Malaysian peninsula, with a land mass of less than 300 square miles or about 700 square kilometres.

a. We are slightly smaller than New York City, but you will find us densely packed with a population of over 5.92 million people.

b. More people can find us on a map now, but I recall that when I was studying at UIUC, parcels that I sent home were often stamped and delivered to China. People thought we were in China. And of course, it meant that my parcels took a longer time to reach home!

7. Singapore was a country born out of necessity.

a. Independence was thrust upon us, following our separation from Malaysia in 1965.

b. One way to help contextualise this is if you imagine Chicago being ejected by Illinois, and having to become an independent, sovereign country overnight, with its own currency, its own defence force, and even its own international policy.

8. Our challenges at independence were numerous and dire.

a. And many predicted that we would not survive as a new country.

9. It was against this ominous backdrop that Singapore’s founding leaders fought hard to ensure the survival of a newly independent country.

a. Yet, even as they focused on settling the most pressing problems of new nationhood (such as housing and educating its people, providing decent health care, creating economic opportunities and growth, building a defence force and uniting the people), what was remarkable was their ability to keep their sights on what Singapore could and should be.

i. They connected the dots between various seemingly disparate policies, anchored them in the values that they hoped to instil in a young Singapore, and then mainstreamed, scaled and built on these policies so that they became sustainable and delivered long-term results.

b. These are some of the key leadership ingredients that have helped Singapore become what it is today. Let me share three specific examples.

Building a Singaporean Identity

10. First, Singapore’s leaders were acutely aware that one of their most pressing tasks was to build a common identity and sense of belonging in a disparate group of people.

11. This was not an easy task for a few reasons

a. Most of our people hailed from China, India and Peninsular Malaya, and did not have deep roots in Singapore.

i. They spoke their own native language, practised their own faith and saw Singapore as a transient place to make money and go home thereafter.

b. Interactions among the various ethnic groups had also been limited under British rule, with different races assigned to live in different parts of the island.

c. This segregation and the lack of social cohesion made us a divided society even before independence

i. With serious and violent racial riots breaking out in the late 50’s and 60’s.

12. Our leaders realised that for the Singapore endeavour to even have a chance of success, race and religion were societal faultlines that had to be addressed.

13. One of the key decisions they took was to make English the country’s working language, which included closing down vernacular language-based schools and making way for English medium public schools.

a. This was not without initial opposition, with some in the private sector urging for Chinese to be Singapore’s national and official language given our majority Chinese population.

b. But our founding leaders pressed ahead

i. Their decision allowed Singapore to enlarge its common space for all races, and avoid disadvantaging any ethnic group on the basis of language.

ii. It also enabled Singapore to be able to transact with the rest of the world and make its mark on the international stage.

14. As I reflected on these early years, what was clear was that foresight and fortitude are hallmarks of true leadership.

Building a Nation

15. Second, Singapore’s leaders saw their work as going beyond the brick and mortar of simply enacting policies, but at its core, building a nation and its people.

16. We see this clearly in Singapore’s approach to housing its people – our public housing programme.

a. When Singapore achieved self-government in 1959, home ownership stood at less than 10%. Many families lived in overcrowded slums and squatter colonies, which were unsafe and unsanitary.

b. The Government’s most pressing priority then was to improve the living conditions of its people.

i. Our founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew was unambiguous and unwavering in his vision and conviction to uplift Singapore and the lives of Singaporeans, transforming Singapore from a mud flat to a metropolis.

(1) His vision was bold, even audacious, and gave hope to a new people amid uncertain beginnings.

ii. To house a young and growing nation, our Housing and Development Board (HDB) worked quickly to build entire townships comprising affordable and functional high-rise apartments, equipped with modern facilities like electricity and clean running water.

(1) Within the first five years of independence, the Singapore government had built 53,000 apartments.

(2) More than double what had been constructed in the 30 preceding years under the colonial government.

c. However, the shift to public housing was not easy to implement.

i. It involved the uprooting of entire communities from their single storey attap houses, or “kampongs” or villages, and moving them into unfamiliar high-rise apartments.

(1) I myself, together with my parents and eight siblings, were uprooted at that time from the “kampongs” to a small 376 square feet, or 35 square metre apartment, which we rented from the government.

ii. Many were unaccustomed to such a way of living, and some even brought the pigs and poultry which they had reared to their new apartments!

iii. Nonetheless, our leaders stayed committed to their vision of transforming and housing a nation, and engaged tirelessly with the local communities to explain our housing policy and help with the necessary adjustments.

d. Beyond putting a roof over people’s heads, Singapore’s leaders saw public housing as playing a pivotal role in building communities and strengthening our social fabric.

i. Housing estates were built to promote interaction among residents from different income and social groups.

ii. Common areas and shared facilities encouraged residents to mix and mingle.

e. Crucially, we were also able to promote integration among the various races through public housing.

i. For example, through the Ethnic Integration Policy, which prescribed the ideal ratio or balance of ethnic groups within each public housing block and estate.

(1) Some would say that this was a drastic act of social engineering, but it has succeeded in fostering interactions among the different races in Singapore, promoting mutual understanding among Singaporeans, and preventing the formation of racial enclaves.

ii. Public schools were also built within housing estates, so that young children of all races did not just live, but learn and grow up together.

f. Beyond social integration, our leaders made home ownership a key tenet in Singapore’s public housing policy.

i. They saw it as critical in giving families stability, developing a sense of rootedness to Singapore, and to give Singaporeans a tangible stake in the country’s survival and progress.

ii. While many Singaporeans were renting public apartments in the early days, the Government made a strong push and introduced a suite of policies to promote home ownership, including the provision of mortgage financing by the government.

(1) Today, more than 80% of Singaporeans live in HDB apartments, and 90% of them own the apartments they live in. With good economic growth, their property increased in value over time, providing them with a good nest-egg for their retirement needs.

17. Another area where Singapore’s nation-building approach is on display is education and human capital investment, which is a key pillar of our economic story given that our most valuable and precious “natural resource” are our people.

a. Many have marvelled at Singapore’s economic successes over the years, but not so many appreciate the importance of education policies in supporting such achievements

i. And the need for various government agencies, with different mandates, to come together and pursue broader policy objectives in the national interest.

b. In Singapore, strategic manpower planning through education – or how we prepare skilled manpower through our education system and policies – is a key pillar of our growth.

i. This is an area close to my heart as the Second Minister for Education

ii. And is quite unique to Singapore given our small workforce and the need to regularly refresh our economic strategies so that we can tap into new growth areas and stay ahead of the curve.

iii. Our economic agencies work very closely with the Ministries of Manpower and Education, to ensure that a steady pipeline of talent can be nurtured through our education system, to meet both the present and future needs of the Singapore economy.

18. In this regard, the key to our leadership is a steadfast focus on our people – their development and social cohesion - this remains a cornerstone of our immediate and long-term policies.

Building Stability

19. The third aspect of leadership from the Singapore story is the importance of building stability.

a. Our founding leaders understood clearly that beyond uniting Singaporeans as a people and undertaking the task of nation-building, Singapore would fail if we could not survive the troubled external environment, and seize opportunities to develop and prosper.

20. In our early days, Singapore did not have anything close to a credible defence force.

a. Prior to independence, our defence lay in the hands of the British (under whom we were a colony) and Malaysia, when we were part of the Federation from 1963 to 1965.

i. All we had at independence as a new nation were two infantry regiments, two wooden boats and two leased aircraft, and a thousand-strong People’s Defence Force.

ii. The British announcement of their withdrawal from East of the Suez and the departure of their troops from Singapore in 1971 were a serious blow to our national defence.

21. Our leaders knew they had to quickly keep a newly independent Singapore safe and secure

a. They introduced national service to build up a defence force from scratch.

i. As part of national service, it was compulsory for every young Singaporean son at that time to serve about three years in the uniformed services.

ii. This was a difficult policy to sell, since many parents in Asian culture preferred not to have their children serve in the military.

(1) There was even a Chinese saying then in Singapore that “好铁不打钉, 好汉不当兵” (hǎo tiě bù dǎ dìng, hǎo hàn bù dāng bīng).

(2) In English, it means “good sons do not become soldiers, just as good iron is not made into nails”.

iii. Our leaders worked tirelessly to explain the imperatives of national service and convince the public that this was necessary for Singapore’s survival.

(1) Leaders from the private sector, local community and grassroots were tasked to garner support.

(2) Then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew himself personally persuaded parents to entrust their sons to the armed forces, and even sitting Cabinet Ministers led by example and joined the People’s Defence Force.

iv. Today, national service has become a national institution and a part of Singaporeans’ way of life

(1) It has been embraced as a collective effort towards our national security, and has contributed to Singaporeans’ sense of belonging and shared identity.

22. As leaders, we not only need to have conviction in our decisions and strategies, but readiness and commitment to convince the people, as well as patience for the impact of policies to become evident and be embraced.

23. Another key area to Singapore’s survival was building economic progress and stability.

a. Here, our founding leaders took the bold decision of adopting an open, outward-looking economic approach

i. We pursued a strategy of rapid industrialisation, attracting investments from MNCs to create jobs and exports, which was a radical and untested approach at the time. It provided jobs and livelihoods for our people.

ii. It was also contrary to the conventional wisdom then, that poor countries could achieve economic development through import substitution, and that MNCs were the new colonial powers out to exploit the impoverished Third World.

iii. While newly independent nations were largely adopting protectionist policies, we went against the grain to open our borders to others.

This strategy proved its worth, helping Singapore to create jobs and move up the value chain, and laying the foundations for the Singapore economy today.

24. A common thread in the examples I have talked about so far was how our leaders were able to

a. Pursue a vision that transcended the immediate problems facing a young nation.

b. Give hope to a young population in what Singapore could become.

c. And make a compelling case for Singaporeans to accept changes, and in some cases sacrifices, to achieve the greater good.

25. The approach of a values-driven policy has enabled Singapore to avoid siloed and isolated policy approaches, and instead pursue and mainstream sustainable policies that have delivered long- term results.

a. And as a young boy growing up in a newly independent Singapore, the visionary and courageous leadership of our founding leaders have made a real impact on my lived experiences, and inspired my own journey in public service.

Leading Singapore into its Place in the World

26. I would like to now turn to lessons in leadership from how Singapore establishes its place in the world.

a. Just as how Singapore had to organise itself internally as it faced an uncertain future at independence, we also had to find our place on the international stage, particularly as a small state. To survive, we knew we had to mainstream ourselves from the margins.

27. Singapore’s foreign policy was forged amid tenuous and vulnerable beginnings.

a. Our leaders possessed the self-awareness that small countries did not have intrinsic relevance.

i. Small states are often perceived as performing no vital or irreplaceable function in the international system.

b. This is why Singapore has continuously worked hard to make ourselves credible and relevant, so that other countries have an interest in our continued survival and prosperity as a sovereign and independent nation, and to create economic and political space internationally for ourselves.

c. We are keenly aware that we cannot be all things to everyone, given the realities of our size and resources

i. So we have sought to contribute and lead authentically in areas where we know we can make a contribution.

28. Singapore’s foreign policy has thus been premised on the following principles:

a. First, the protection of our independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity is paramount.

b. Second, securing our access to essential supplies, energy, water and food, and to keep air and sea lines of communication open, which are existential for a trade-dependent country without a hinterland or natural resources.

c. Third, expanding economic opportunities and maintaining our relevance to the world, by being nimble and adaptive in both creating and seizing opportunities.

29. Let me highlight three key approaches undertaken by Singapore’s leaders that have proved critical in Singapore’s foreign policy

Building Credibility and Relevance

30. First, building credibility and relevance.

31. Our early leaders understood that if Singapore were to have any relevance to the world, the Singapore model had to work – in other words, we needed to have a successful and vibrant economy.

a. And as a small state, if we were not successful, and if we did not have a united society and stable politics, we would not be of interest to anyone.

32. We also needed to be credible in our diplomacy, even from our early days of independence.

a. Our views are taken seriously because our partners know that Singapore’s leaders have always take a long-term constructive view on issues.

b. And that Singapore is an honest broker that deals openly and fairly with all.

i. Bigger countries engage us because we do not just tell them what they want to hear, we tell them what they need to hear.

c. This sense of predictability has enabled Singapore to build up trust and goodwill with our partners over decades.

Building Partnerships

33. Second, as a small country, Singapore has to build partnerships and make common cause with as many countries as possible, while maintaining the freedom to be a sovereign and independent nation.

a. This is especially so for our immediate neighbourhood, where peace and stability in Southeast Asia is absolutely critical.

34. Let me speak here about ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is a cornerstone of our foreign policy

a. ASEAN is a grouping of 10 member states in Southeast Asia.

b. It was formed in 1967 at the height of the Cold War, when the region was a proxy battleground for the major powers

i. The Vietnam War was in full swing, and there were concerns that a communist victory against American forces in Indochina would mean that the rest of us in Southeast Asia were next in line to fall.

ii. Relations between some ASEAN Member States were tense.

35. Amid this difficult geopolitical environment, the founding five ASEAN member states, led by then-PM Lee Kuan Yew, Indonesian President Suharto, Malaysian PM Tunku Abdul Rahman, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Thai PM Thanom Kittikachorn, recognised that they had to set aside bilateral issues and differences for the greater good, and focus on ensuring stability and security, long-term strategic development and regional economic integration.

a. In the words of Singapore’s first Foreign Minister S Rajaratnam on the occasion of ASEAN’s founding, “if we do not hang together, we will hang separately”.

36. Over the past six decades, ASEAN has not only succeeded in keeping the peace

a. But has performed spectacularly by going further to integrate all 10 of our economies, pursuing cooperation in new and emerging areas such as the digital and green economies.

b. And providing an open and inclusive platform for its members to engage with the major powers and have a common voice on key issues facing the region.

37. Beyond the immediate Southeast Asian region, Singapore has built a wide network of friends and partners around the world, to pursue collaboration and create opportunities for our people.

a. The US is one such partner with whom we share an important relationship.

b. The US’ enduring presence in the Asia-Pacific has underpinned Southeast Asia’s peace and prosperity for the past several decades.

i. It was the US security presence at the height of the Cold War that bought Southeast Asian countries time and space to develop, and proved that free market economics and globalisation worked

c. The US is also the largest source of foreign investment in Southeast Asia

i. With more investments in Southeast Asia than in China, Japan, South Korea and India combined

ii. And with American companies providing useful know-how and best business practices to the region.

38. Bilaterally, Singapore and the United States share an excellent and growing relationship.

a. Our economic ties are robust, underpinned by the US-Singapore FTA – the US’ first FTA with an Asian country – which marks its 20th anniversary this year.

b. We also cooperate very closely on the defence and security fronts.

c. We have expanded our partnership into new and emerging areas, including critical and emerging technologies, cybersecurity and climate change.

39. Singapore has been a longstanding supporter of a US that is actively engaged in our region.

a. In fact, when US forces had to leave the Clark and Subic bases in the Philippines in the early 1990s, it was Singapore that facilitated the US forces’ access to our air and naval bases, underpinned by a Memorandum of Understanding signed by our founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and then-United States Vice President Dan Quayle in 1990.

i. We did so because we believed that the US should not disengage from Southeast Asia.

i. Today, the US is the largest foreign user of Singapore’s Changi Naval Base and the Paya Lebar Air Base.

b. In this current uncertain and challenging geopolitical environment, we continue to believe that the US’ sustained presence is critical to the region’s peace, stability and prosperity

i. We see the US as a Pacific power, with longstanding equities in Southeast Asia.

ii. And it is in all of our interests for the US to remain actively engaged in our region.

Building our Place in the World

40. Third, as a small state building its place in the world, the rules-based multilateral system and respect for the sanctity of international law are existential issues for us.

a. It is the only way that a small country can have the chance to survive; the alternative is a world “where the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must”.

41. Singapore continues to do its part to contribute to the multilateral governance of the global commons and international legal frameworks.

a. For example, we were proud to have contributed to the adoption of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which is also known as the constitution for the oceans, with a Singaporean – Ambassador Tommy Koh – serving as President of the Third UN Conference on the Law of the Sea which adopted the convention.

b. More recently, we played a significant role in developing the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement, with another Singaporean – Ambassador Rena Lee – presiding over the negotiations on the treaty, which will enhance the sustainable use of our maritime global commons.

42. We have also engaged widely and actively with multilateral groups to prepare for common challenges.

a. For example, we founded and remain the convenor of the Forum of Small States (FOSS), an informal grouping of countries at the UN with populations under 10 million. It was founded in 1992 with 16 countries and has since grown to 108-strong. The FOSS provides a platform for small states to discuss issues of common concern and amplify their views at the UN.

Engagement at all levels

43. Ultimately, foreign policy is not just about high-level diplomacy

a. It is also about establishing your place in the world by choosing the space where you can make genuine contributions.

b. And cultivating relationships at all levels to build for Singapore a deep reservoir of goodwill and trust.

i. A constant work, in the words of the late Secretary of State George Shultz, of “tending the diplomatic garden”.

44. As the Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, I regularly visit and engage counterparts in Southeast Asia, particularly the countries in our immediate vicinity – Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

a. I meet widely – from calling on Sultans and Ministers to engaging local governors, businessmen and students, and make it a point to visit provinces and cities outside of the capital.

b. These interactions not only help to put Singapore on the map and in the minds of people in our region, but crucially deepen our understanding of our counterparts, their interests and the realities on the ground.

c. And help uncover opportunities for closer collaboration.

45. The Middle East is another key example of the importance of active and sustained engagement.

a. It is an especially pertinent region for Singapore, given its strategic location on global trade routes and economic potential.

b. And for our domestic Muslim minority population, some of whom trace their ancestry back to the region.

46. Our Arab partners appreciate the effort that Singapore takes in engaging them, even though we are geographically quite far away.

a. My numerous visits to the Middle East have built familiarity and trust, and facilitated frank and insightful exchanges of views with my counterparts.

b. It is also this reservoir of goodwill that helped facilitate our work with our Middle Eastern partners last month, to conduct humanitarian airdrop operations to deliver aid to Gaza. This was our third tranche of aid. We will continue to do more to support the humanitarian effort for civilians in Gaza.

47. Our partners in the Middle East appreciate that we have also not shied away from speaking out on issues that are important to us.

a. One recent example is the Israel-Hamas conflict.

i. Singapore has condemned the acts by Hamas as a blatant and abhorrent act of terrorism and recognised Israel’s right to self-defence.

ii. But we have also consistently called on Israel to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, which necessitates that its conduct must abide by the principles of necessity and proportionality.

(1) Unfortunately, Israel’s military response has gone too far.

iii. The catastrophic and dire situation in Gaza demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, to alleviate the suffering of civilians and to enable humanitarian assistance to reach those in need.

iv. We have taken a clear and consistent position on the matter, and conveyed the same message to Israeli and Arab leaders last month during Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s visit to the region.

v. The current conflict in Gaza is part of that never-ending tragedy that is the Israel-Palestinian conflict. We must break the cycle of violence. Ultimately both Israeli and Palestinian leaders need to have the moral courage to resume direct negotiations towards a two-state solution, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. As difficult as it may be under the current circumstances, this is the only way for both sides to live in enduring peace and security.

48. In raising our key foreign policy principles and approaches, I wanted to emphasise that for a small state establishing its place in the world, the work of reinforcing Singapore’s relevance, forging partnerships and upholding the multilateral system is critical to our survival.

a. We have limited resources as a small country, but we seek to lead authentically in areas where we have strengths and can add value, such as maritime governance and biodiversity.

i. Our partners see us as constructive and serious-minded, and know that we can be counted on.

ii. We also seek to expand our political and economic space, as establishing open links with regional and global partners is critical to Singapore’s continued growth, attracting investments and expanding trade.

iii. We engage widely with multilateral groups to prepare for common challenges and amplify our collective voices, and forge a wide network of economic agreements to expand Singapore’s economic space and create new opportunities for our people.

Personal Lessons as a Leader in Singapore

49. As I look back on my political career of over two decades, I am reminded of the saying I learnt while in UIUC – that “all politics is local”.

a. Our work is at the end of the day all about people.

i. It is about the ability to understand the concerns of the man and woman on the street, helping to find solutions to their problems, and explaining and securing buy-ins for government policies, domestically and internationally.

b. It is easier said than done. It involves countless hours walking the ground, forming genuine connections with Singaporeans from all stations in life and understanding diverse perspectives, even if they may run contrary to my own.

c. But beyond that, it is also about community. It is about making sure that no one is left behind, and that opinions are heard and discussed.

50. On a personal level, a few key lessons have stood out to me over the course of my political career and are worth sharing today.

Being present

51. First, being present.

a. As a Member of Parliament, one of my main responsibilities is to serve as a bridge between my constituents and the Government, by ensuring that their concerns are heard in Parliament.

i. This requires me to be present for my constituents, to be aware of their needs, concerns and aspirations.

ii. I take the time to meet my constituents once a week through Meet-the-People (MPS) sessions.

(1) Each session lasts for several hours in the evening, outside of my full-time duties as a Minister

(2) It is a very valuable time where I can address the needs of and problems raised by my residents

(3) It also allows me to take pulse of the community and what their pressing concerns are

(4) And where appropriate, raise some of these concerns in Parliament, even if they may be uncomfortable issues but are issues that need to be addressed.

Being accessible

52. Second, being accessible.

a. It is important for a leader to be connected to the ground

b. And for people to be able to see that there is empathy, that their needs will be heard and understood, and most importantly, acted on.

c. Here I cannot stress enough the importance of walking the ground, i.e. a leader being among the people.

i. For me, the term applies quite literally, as my grassroot leaders’ and my weekends are spent going from door-to-door to meet residents to connect with them and understand what they are going through.

ii. We also make time to visit small business owners and attend community events, and I meet smaller groups at the community level to share and gather feedback on government policies, ensuring that these are relevant and understood, and recommend policy adjustments where necessary.

iii. Through interactions like these, trust and understanding is built.

Being accountable

53. Third, being accountable.

a. It is not enough to merely be present and accessible to the people.

b. At the end of the day, all leaders will need to deliver results.

i. As the elected representative of my constituents, I am continuously looking for ways in which I can tangibly improve the lives of my community.

ii. Being able to make a difference in the welfare of my constituents is one of the greatest satisfactions of the role.

iii. One of the more memorable local projects that I led recently was the building of an integrated community care centre, or community club, in the Siglap area that I represent.

(1) It is a multi-use development that provides a space for the community to interact, including through the conduct of various courses and recreational sporting facilities.

(2) But it is important to note that at its heart, it is about the people

(a) And it has become a prime example of an area that brings together people of all races, ages and from different walks of life – from homemakers coming together to attend cooking classes, to fitness enthusiasts bonding over their shared love for sports, to vulnerable seniors brought together to network and prevent social isolation.

(3) I am also immensely proud that this was a project by the people for the people, with the local community pitching in strongly with ideas on what the centre should look like and raising funds for its construction.

Being Inspirational

54. Fourth, being inspirational.

a. Leaders do not lead alone. To lead in building a community, I depend on an army of volunteers whom we call grassroots leaders. They seek opportunities to contribute to the community. But they also look up to leaders who can inspire them to go beyond themselves.

b. Leaders thus inspire through their deeds – showing what it means to serve with sincerity and genuineness. I do so every moment I spent serving my constituents.

c. My grassroots community leaders include youth, professionals, business owners, homemakers and retirees.

i. They manage neighbours’ disputes, organise community activities, mentor disadvantaged children, and befriend vulnerable seniors – the list goes on.

ii. All because they say they have been inspired by a leader who shows them what it means to make a difference in the lives of their fellow citizens.

When Leadership matters – dealing with difficult moments

55. There have also been difficult moments as a leader, where I had to step in to explain the Government’s position and assuage my community’s concerns on sensitive issues such as religion.

a. One example would be the issue of Muslim women wearing the “tudung”, or religious headscarves in public institutions and workplaces as part of attire or uniform policy. To assure everyone, Muslim women in Singapore are free to put on their headscarves in accordance to and as an expression of their faith in all aspects of private, community and official settings.

b. The issue of uniformed attire in work settings has attracted public discussion for some time, and surfaced again in 2020 when a Muslim woman was asked to remove her tudung before she could continue her work as a promoter at a departmental store as it was not aligned with the store’s policy on attire for its employees.

i. While the store’s decision was subsequently reversed, the episode elicited a strong reaction and sparked online discussion, particularly among the Malay Muslim community – of which I am a part of.

ii. At the heart of the issue was the delicate balance that Singapore had to strike in maintaining a national identity shared by all, while allowing the practise of different faiths and cultures.

(1) To give some context, Singapore is one of the few countries in the world where different races and faiths live peacefully and closely together.

(2) Our racial and religious harmony is based on treating everyone equally without prejudice or discrimination, and building a national identity shared by all communities, while allowing each community to practise its faith and way of life.

(3) We have over time, through mutual accommodation and trust building by all groups, reached a delicate balance that considers the interest of all communities.

c. My fellow community leaders and I have worked hard to engage the Malay Muslim community on the issue

i. Through closed-door dialogues where concerns and views could be shared in an open and candid manner

ii. And by working closely with religious leaders to facilitate understanding of the religious obligations surrounding the tudung

(1) Including guidance from Muslim scholars that appropriate adjustments could and should be made, while staying true to one’s faith when living in a plural and contemporary society.

d. Our conversations with the Muslim community on the issue were not one-way, but also involved listening and taking in their concerns and feedback.

i. The Government recognised that the balance that we had reached in building a national identity was a dynamic one, and that the socio-religious significance of the tudung to Muslim Singaporeans was growing.

ii. We therefore announced a policy revision in 2021 such that female Muslim nurses in Singapore’s public healthcare sector could wear the tudung at work if they wished to do so.

(1) This was well received by the Muslim community, and seen as a step in the right direction.

(2) It further demonstrated the willingness on the part of both the Government and the Muslim community to find common ground and address concerns collaboratively.

56. It is important to note that leadership is multidimensional.

a. Leaders themselves are on a journey of learning and understanding.

i. This is an important aspect of one’s development as a leader – being open to tackling tough issues as they arise through discovery, dialogue and decision-making.

57. At the personal level, leadership to me is defined by one’s lived experiences, the values you bring to the table, and the changes you can realistically and sustainably effect.

a. As I raised earlier, leaders must be present, accessible and accountable to the communities they represent and inspire others to co-lead and build communities and society.

i. They should also be willing to listen before speaking, be committed to delivering results, and to constantly learn, evolve and improve with time.

58. Having been born in the same year as Singapore’s independence, I have been fortunate to have had a ringside seat to the Singapore Story.

a. Particularly the key decisions taken by our founding leaders, which had an outsized impact on the trajectory of a new nation.

b. Their experiences in walking the talk and engaging Singaporeans to secure buy-in for difficult policies such as national service.

c. And how these policies have translated to real tangible changes to the lived experiences of Singaporeans from all walks of life.

d. My own story is an example of how the bold and visionary leadership of Singapore’s founding government gave a boy from the “kampong” or village the opportunity to be the first in his family to go to college, embark on a life of public service and to stand before you today.

Conclusion

59. I hope my sharing this afternoon has provided you a perspective of

a. Singapore’s journey as a fledging country and the importance of anchoring nation-building policies to a broader values-driven core, such that these policies were not pursued in silos but were sustainable and yielded long-term results.

b. How, as a small country, Singapore is establishing its place in the world, and the importance of building credibility, relevance and partnerships, upholding multilateralism and leading authentically in areas where we can make a contribution. Indeed, mainstreaming itself from the margins.

c. And on a more personal level, the importance of being present, accessible, and accountable as a leader and in the process, inspiring others to also go through the leadership journey.

60. Many of you here today are leaders in your own right, whether it be in your community, your work or your daily lives.

a. As I highlighted in the example of Singapore, we may often find ourselves coming from different backgrounds, upbringings and ethnic makeups. We may also come with varying perspectives, cultures, and beliefs.

b. We should embrace these differences. It makes each and every one of us unique and improves the quality of our conversations, our lived experiences, and our depth of perspective.

c. Singapore is but one of many examples of how people can live harmoniously together. But as leaders, we need to and can do more.

i. We need to bridge gaps, bring communities together, and embrace our differences, domestically, regionally and internationally. We need to be present, accessible and accountable to the communities we represent, inspire others to co-lead and deliver realistic and sustainable improvements in their lives. And we need to proactively do so. We owe it to ourselves as leaders to put that foot forward.

61. I hope that my sharing also encourages you to pay a visit to Singapore if you have never visited before. We would be delighted to welcome you.

62. Finally, I would like to thank the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for this honour to speak to you today, and for the conferment of the 2023 Madhuri and Jagdish N. Sheth International Alumni Award for Exceptional Achievement.

a. Thank you to the benefactors Dr Jagdish and Mrs Madhuri Sheth for making this award possible. True to the spirit of the award which acknowledges the contributions of UIUC alumni in the realms of government, humanity, science, art, and human welfare, I commit to continue serving and living out the leadership values that have brought me this far in my career.

. Allow me to also express my deepest appreciation to my wife Sadiah who is here with us today - for her unstinting support, unconditional love and selfless sacrifice during our lives together for the past 32 years, including sacrificing her career to accompany me here in UIUC when I was pursuing my doctoral studies. She personifies true leadership – always putting others before self. And from her, I have learnt the true meaning of leadership. Thank you Sayang. Thank you once again everyone for your kind attention.

. . . . .