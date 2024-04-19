Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Growing at 9% CAGR to Hit US$ 43.6 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Demand for pharmaceutical glass packaging increasing substantially due to stringent drug safety regulations to ensure reliability in drug delivery.

Rockville, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass packaging is vital in the pharmaceutical industry because it assures the safety, efficacy, and integrity of medications and treatment products while they are being stored and shipped. A new study by Fact.MR places the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market at a value of US$ 18.4 billion in 2024, which has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2034.

Glass is preferred over other packaging materials for pharmaceutical products due to its inert nature, which decreases the risk of chemical interactions between the container and the product. Furthermore, glass has a transparent structure, allowing for easy sight of the contents of the package, and it is resistant to gas and moisture, ensuring the stability of pharmaceutical products.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9980

Segmentation of Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Research

By Product Type By Material By Region Bottles

Syringes

Ampoules & Vials

Cartridges Primary

Secondary

Tertiary North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Packaging plays an important part in the pharmaceutical sector since it ensures safety and security while keeping and shipping various types of pharmaceuticals and treatment products. Glass is recommended for packaging pharmaceutical items over other packaging materials because of its inert nature, which reduces the danger of chemical reactions between the container and the product. Furthermore, glass is clear in structure, allowing for easy observation of the content inside the package, and it is impermeable to gas and moisture, assuring the stability of pharmaceutical items.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 9% through 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 43.6 billion by 2034-end.

The market in Japan is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7 % through 2034.

The East Asia market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 22.9 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is forecasted to account for 15.2% share of the global market by 2034.

China is projected to hold 45.1% market share in the East Asia market by 2034-end.

Demand for primary glass packaging is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 17 billion by 2034-end.

“Glass packaging offers safety and sustainability in the pharmaceutical sector. The inert nature and impermeability of glass help maintain product stability. Pharmaceutical glass packaging offers an eco-friendly solution and helps maintain brand reputation,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Transparency of Glass Enabling Visual Inspection and Enhancing Authenticity Verification

In terms of safety and integrity, pharmaceutical companies have to focus on packaging solutions that ensure the preservation of product efficacy and consumer well-being, since the brand image is at stake. Glass packaging is an important solution for these difficulties because of its intrinsic qualities, which create a protective barrier against external forces, avoiding contamination and preserving the integrity of pharmaceutical formulations.

The transparency of glass material enables easy verification of authenticity, increasing confidence through visual inspection. As a result, the growing demand for pharmaceutical glass packaging is driven by the need to maintain high quality and dependability in drug delivery and safety.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9980

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 43.6 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Increased Demand for Pharmaceuticals Due to Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

China is known as one of the world's major pharmaceutical marketplaces because of its vast population, growing middle class, and rising expenditure on healthcare. The country's aging population and increased prevalence of chronic illnesses are boosting demand for pharmaceutical products. Also, China is investing heavily in its healthcare infrastructure, which includes hospitals and pharmaceutical manufacturing units. These factors are creating new opportunities for manufacturers of pharmaceutical glass to provide packaging materials to meet the growing demand.

The United States is one of the most important market players and accounts for 50% of the North American market share. Growing awareness among consumers about sustainability and eco-friendly packaging is driving demand for glass packaging for pharmaceutical products, as glass is considered more environmentally friendly compared to plastic alternative options due to its recyclable nature.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pharmaceutical glass packaging market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based product type (bottles, syringes, ampoules & vials, cartridges) and material (primary, secondary, tertiary), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market : The global pharmacy repackaging systems market is valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2023 and is predicted to jump to US$ 3.3 billion by 2033, registering a high-value CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

BOPP Packaging Film Market : The global BOPP packaging film market size has been projected at US$ 25.9 billion for 2024, as per a new industry report published by Fact.MR. Worldwide sales of BOPP packaging films are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% and reach US$ 44.6 billion by the end of 2034.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market : The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is currently valued at US$ 131 billion and is forecasted to reach US$ 310.5 billion by the end of 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.