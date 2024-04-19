<Strong>Advocating for Oral Cancer Awareness</Strong>

Submit Release
Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang have proclaimed April as Oral Cancer Awareness Month. During the proclamation, he was joined by representatives of the Commonwealth Cancer Association, who highlighted the importance of maintaining healthy oral hygiene as oral cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the CNMI.

