Creatio Named a Market Leader in Spring 2024 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Report
With over 1.6 million contributions, FeaturedCustomers provides authenticated customer references to help digital leaders make the right purchasing decisionsBOSTON, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been named as Market Leader in Spring 2024 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Report by FeaturedCustomers. According to the report, Leaders are vendors with substantial customer bases and the market share with the highest ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media presence relative to company size.
With over 1.6 million customer references and reviews, FeaturedCustomers ranks vendors based on data from its platform, market presence, web presence, and social presence as well as additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties. The resource provides high-quality authenticated customer references for B2B business software and services to help IT and digital leaders make the right purchasing decisions during their buying journey.
The evaluated offering, CRM Creatio, is a full-fledged suite of products for marketing, sales, and service automation integrated on no-code platform. Creatio products can be deployed as a single CRM bundle or as standalone applications.
Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture, which is the foundation of the Creatio platform. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of packaged business capabilities. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.
The Spring 2024 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Report is available at FeaturedCustomers.com.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
