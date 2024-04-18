The Unified Effort In The Aftermath Of The Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Soon after the collapse, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers charged the U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) to support the Unified Command by leading the clearing of the Baltimore Harbor waterway. Its personnel alongside maritime salvage teams mobilized their resources to the site.

SUPSALV’s expertise is recognized throughout the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense and other federal agencies. It provides technical, operational, and emergency support in marine salvage, towing, pollution control and abatement, diving and diving system safety and certification, diving and salvage equipment procurement and underwater ship husbandry. Its expertise in marine salvage has been leveraged globally, removing a sunken dredge barge in Alexandroupoli, Greece, in 2019 and recently clearing Louisiana waterways impacted by Hurricane Ida in 2021.

“SUPSALV supports other federal agencies and the country with its national response capability, including active duty and contractor salvage experts,” said Paul Hankins, director, Salvage Operations at SUPSALV. “We have resources and support agreements in place so we can immediately respond with our expertise and resources when called upon.”

The operation to re-open the channel following the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse has proven to be unusually complex, with three salvage cases intersecting simultaneously.

Salvage efforts are supported by Donjon Marine, Resolve Marine, and Skanska. Donjon Marine is responsible for clearing the main navigation channel. Resolve Marine is the oil spill response organization that the responsible party has contracted as part of their Vessel Response Plan and is working to re-float the M/V Dali. The third salvage company, Skanska, is clearing debris found outside the main navigation channel.

“All parties involved have been pivotal to the recovery and salvage process,” Said Capt. Sal Suarez, USN, Commander, Supervisor of Diving and Salvage, Director of Ocean Engineering. “Each key component has their own set of experience and technical knowledge that will allow for a smooth and safe recovery to reopen the channel.”

With so many teams on the site, coordination and communication are critical to the effectiveness and safety of the divers. Every day, SUPSALV meets with the other teams at 6:30 a.m. to coordinate where everyone’s assets will be that day, and again at 5:30 p.m. to share what was accomplished that day and what they plan to accomplish next.

This collaborative operation highlights the importance of readiness and swift action in disaster relief efforts. The speed and competency which the salvage teams mobilized their resources demonstrates the importance of U.S. emergency response capabilities.

Workers continue to clear debris, support trusses and rigging and continue the removal process of bridge sections, working toward a channel opening with limited access by April 30 and full access by May 31.

Through collaboration, expertise and unwavering determination, these salvage teams and SUPSALV are demonstrating in real time their ability to support maritime infrastructure.