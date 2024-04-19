A United Front, the Wounded Warriors Family Support partners with the Young Marines National Foundation

The Young Marines National Foundation provides financial support to the mission, values, and programs of the Young Marines through the solicitation.

OMAHA, NE, USA, April 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A United Front, the Wounded Warriors Family Support partners with the Young Marines National FoundationTogether, we are stronger. That's the underlying principle as two benevolent forces supporting Young Marines and Veteran families—Wounded Warriors Family Support and Young Marines National Foundation—unite in an unprecedented partnership.With the support of Wounded Warriors Family Support, the Young Marines National Foundation (YMNF) donated $128,000 to the Young Marines, a national youth organization, to support the 2024 National Leadership Academy (NLA) and efforts to teach kids the value of selfless service and honoring veterans.Youth members of the Young Marines from around the country come together for their final and most engaging leadership school in the Young Marines program. Graduates from NLA become mentors to thousands of Young Marines across the U.S., helping build the next generation of youth leaders.Col John Reed USMC (Ret),incoming chair of the board of trustees of the Young Marines National Foundation,and Kate McCauley the CEO and President of the Wounded Warriors Family Support organization presented a check to Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines on Thursday, March 21on the steps of the United States Capitol surrounded by Young Marines.“The Young Marines National Foundation is honored to support the Young Marines program,” said Col Reed. “Our pride comes from the presentation of funds that guarantee the National Leadership Academy in the summer of 2024. It is all about the youth that benefit from exposure to community service, leadership, drug demand reduction, and respect for veterans.”“Our goals are as steadfast as the men and women we aim to honor and assist. This alignment is not merely about making joint efforts but amplifying our impact on the nonprofit sector and showcasing our unwavering commitment to our missions before the American public.” Said Kate McCauley.“The Young Marines is exceptionallygrateful to receive the support from Wounded Warrior Family Support and the Young Marines National Foundation,”said Col Davis. “The NLA prepares Young Marines for leadership positions when they graduate from the Young Marines and move onto successful careers.”About the Young Marines National FoundationThe Young Marines National Foundation provides financial support to the mission, values, and programs of the Young Marines through the solicitation, preservation, and distribution of gifts, grants, and matching funds from individuals, corporations, and foundations.For more information, visit: https://youngmarinesfoundation.org About the Wounded Warrior Family SupportWounded Warriors Family Support is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization established for the purpose of supporting combat-wounded veterans and their families.For more information, visit https://wwfs.org/ Contact: Andy Richardson, GR-PR630-789-8899 or arichardson@gr-pr.comMike Zeliff, Young Marines National Foundation301-642-7597 or mikezeliff@ymfoundation.org