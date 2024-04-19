OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Borg and Secretary General Schmid respond to recent political developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina

VALLETTA/VIENNA, 19 April 2024 – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg and OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid made the following statement regarding the actions taken by the Republika Srpska National Assembly to unilaterally transfer competences from the State to the entity level with the aim of creating a parallel electoral system within the entity.

“These actions go against the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina by establishing parallel structures that undermine the overall security and stability of the country. The OSCE reaffirms its strong support for the Dayton Peace Agreement and the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Such steps undermine the achievements reached in terms of key reforms and jeopardize recent progress in the country. Divisive rhetoric and actions threaten stability and are detrimental to the democratic rights of citizens.

The OSCE urges the Republika Srpska National Assembly to withdraw the Election law adopted on 19 April and calls on all political leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina to work constructively at the level of state institutions while focusing on advancing necessary reforms in the interest of all citizens.”