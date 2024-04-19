Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for First Quarter 2024

First Quarter 2024 Highlights



Net income for the first quarter of 2024 of $7.9 million, compared to $7.9 million in the prior quarter and $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.48% and a return on average tangible common equity of 16.86%

Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 of $1.36, compared to $1.36 in the prior quarter and $1.57 in the first quarter of 2023

Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.91 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $59.8 million or 3.2% (13.0% annualized) from December 31, 2023. Loans HFI increased 17.5% year over year

Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.2 million, compared to $0.5 million for the prior quarter and $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan losses was 1.29% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2024

Total deposits were $1.90 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $29.3 million or 1.6% (6.3% annualized) from December 31, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $4.0 million as a consequence of deposit growth. Core deposits were $1.61 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $22.1 million or 1.4% from December 31, 2023

Net interest margin was 4.31% for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 4.33% for the prior quarter and 4.90% for the first quarter of 2023

Total cost of funding sources was 2.70% for the first quarter of 2024, an increase from 2.53% in the prior quarter and 1.39% in the first quarter of 2023

Tangible book value per share was $33.55 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.47 since December 31, 2023 as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.6% quarter-over-quarter and 27.6% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $7.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.36, in the prior quarter, and $9.0 million, or $1.57, in the first quarter of 2023.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We are pleased with our Team’s ability to continue to grow the balance sheet and bring on new Clients. By putting the Client at the center of what we do, we are able to exceed expectations and earn their Trust. Our Service and Relationship Teams continue to excel in a challenging environment. Our performance is a reflection of our Client focused, profit driven mindset. Our goal continues to be adding value for our Team, our Clients and our Shareholders.”

Sowers added, “We view this as an opportunistic market. We continue to hire great bankers who share our culture and passion for Client service. Disruption in our markets continues to provide opportunities for us to grow and we fully intend to take advantage of those. To support that growth, we continue to forge ahead with infrastructure and technology investments to support our business and private banking clients, both now and into the future.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity despite a challenging interest rate environment. Additionally, the Company is investing in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, product strategy and innovation needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $22.8 million, an increase of $0.6 million or 2.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of $0.6 million or 2.7% from the first quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by 4.4% growth in interest-earning assets and a 14 basis point increase in asset yields as interest income increased by $1.7 million. Partially offsetting this was an increase of $1.1 million in interest expense, which resulted from a 8.2% increase in average interest bearing-liabilities and a 9 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 4.31%, compared to 4.33% for the prior quarter and 4.90% in the first quarter of 2023. The 2 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due primarily to higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.78% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 6.64% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.77% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.68% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.61% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.41% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 2.14% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 1.93% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.66% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 2.49% at December 31, 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.2 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior quarter and $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. SBA loan sales for the first quarter of 2024 were $8.9 million with a 10.84% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $681 thousand, compared with $6.7 million with a 9.62% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $436 thousand in the prior quarter. Management expects continued softness in the market for SBA 7a loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $12.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $11.8 million in the prior quarter and $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $919 thousand compared to the prior quarter driven by seasonal increases to benefit expenses and employer taxes, annual merit increases and adjustments to share-based compensation. The efficiency ratio was 52.84% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 50.22% in the prior quarter and 48.90% in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due primarily to the aforementioned increases in compensation and employee benefits expense.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 29.5%, compared to 29.9% in the prior quarter and 25.2% in the first quarter of 2023.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of March 31, 2024, total assets were $2.19 billion, an increase of $35.3 million since December 31, 2023. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable and investment securities, partially offset by the decrease in cash balances. Total cash and due from banks was $141.5 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $36.6 million or 20.5%, since December 31, 2023, primarily due to the use of funds that were deposited at the end of the prior quarter. Loans HFI totaled $1.91 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $59.8 million or 3.2% since December 31, 2023. Investment securities available for sale (“AFS”) were $114.1 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $11.6 million or 11.3% since December 31, 2023 as a result of new securities purchased. As of March 31, 2024, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $12.4 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $12.1 million (pre-tax) as of December 31, 2023. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.6 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Total deposits were $1.90 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $29.3 million since December 31, 2023. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $22.1 million, which was driven by a $78.5 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs), partially offset by a $56.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits. Deposit mix has continued to shift while short-term interest rates remain higher. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 32.1% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 46.3% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, total available liquidity was $1.6 billion or 181% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $247 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.4 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of March 31, 2024, the allowance for loan losses was $24.7 million or 1.29% of loans HFI, compared to $24.5 million or 1.33% as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2023 primarily reflects improvements in the economic forecasts used for estimating credit losses. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.21% of total assets as of March 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.7 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.7 million as of December 31, 2023. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $10.8 million and $11.0 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of nine loans as of March 31, 2024, which included six loans totaling $6.9 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 43.3%. The remaining three loans were commercial and industrial loans, the first of which was an SBA loan with a balance of $1.0 million, which is 90% guaranteed by the SBA, the second had a balance of $0.3 million and was secured by a UCC-1 lien and the third was a $2.5 million nonaccrual loan with a specific reserve of $1.75 million.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

March 31, 2024 (2) December 31, 2023 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 10.08% 10.07% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.20% 11.02% Total risk-based capital ratio 12.45% 12.27%

(2) March 31, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,136 $ 19,811 $ 13,347 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 34,790 39,667 73,420 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 93,575 118,622 125,045 Total cash and due from banks 141,501 178,100 211,812 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,032 4,000 7,661 Investment debt securities available for sale 114,067 102,499 103,790 Loans held for sale 383 1,233 465 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts 1,906,992 1,847,161 1,623,028 Allowance for loan losses (24,693 ) (24,476 ) (21,135 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 1,882,299 1,822,685 1,601,893 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,915 8,915 7,020 Right of use asset 2,765 3,096 2,889 Premises and equipment, net 1,804 1,700 1,744 Servicing assets, net 2,203 2,318 3,057 Accrued interest receivable 7,931 7,499 5,674 Other assets 21,877 20,423 20,623 Total assets $ 2,187,777 $ 2,152,468 $ 1,966,628 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 516,294 $ 572,755 $ 639,664 Interest bearing 1,388,381 1,302,615 944,102 Total deposits 1,904,675 1,875,370 1,583,766 FHLB borrowings 53,000 57,000 192,000 Other borrowings 17,963 17,961 17,956 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 18,107 16,354 20,592 Total liabilities 1,993,745 1,966,685 1,814,314 Shareholders' equity Common stock 74,105 74,003 73,254 Additional paid-in capital 4,108 3,679 3,289 Retained earnings 124,464 116,604 84,751 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (8,645 ) (8,503 ) (8,980 ) Total shareholders' equity 194,032 185,783 152,314 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,187,777 $ 2,152,468 $ 1,966,628





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Interest Income Loans $ 33,006 $ 31,482 $ 26,228 Investment securities 979 655 580 Deposits in other financial institutions 1,799 1,926 1,150 Total interest income 35,784 34,063 27,958 Interest Expense Deposits 12,130 10,874 4,924 Borrowings 886 1,001 866 Total interest expense 13,016 11,875 5,790 Net interest income 22,768 22,188 22,168 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 233 459 73 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 22,535 21,729 22,095 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 388 373 348 Net gain on sale of loans 681 436 474 Other noninterest income 357 435 643 Total noninterest income 1,426 1,244 1,465 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 8,861 7,942 8,030 Occupancy and equipment 770 790 806 Data processing 1,058 1,001 944 Professional services 488 410 438 Other expenses 1,606 1,625 1,339 Total noninterest expense 12,783 11,768 11,557 Income before provision for income taxes 11,178 11,205 12,003 Provision for income taxes 3,294 3,346 3,029 Net income $ 7,884 $ 7,859 $ 8,974 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,832 $ 7,800 $ 8,923 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 1.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.57 Average shares outstanding 5,679,843 5,664,028 5,608,193 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,754,937 5,723,735 5,673,394





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 135,511 $ 1,799 5.34 % $ 144,265 $ 1,926 5.30 % $ 123,159 $ 1,150 3.79 % Investment securities 119,690 979 3.27 % 101,719 655 2.58 % 112,694 580 2.06 % Loans, including LHFS 1,868,308 33,006 7.11 % 1,788,572 31,482 6.98 % 1,597,236 26,228 6.66 % Total interest-earning assets 2,123,509 35,784 6.78 % 2,034,556 34,063 6.64 % 1,833,089 27,958 6.19 % Noninterest-earning assets 25,469 27,930 24,905 Total Assets $ 2,148,978 $ 2,062,486 $ 1,857,994 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 109,838 441 1.61 % 112,580 503 1.77 % 100,640 343 1.38 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 765,770 6,421 3.37 % 713,754 5,811 3.23 % 619,316 2,378 1.56 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 155,703 1,583 4.09 % 123,985 1,155 3.70 % 83,032 456 2.23 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,031,311 8,445 3.29 % 950,319 7,469 3.12 % 802,988 3,177 1.60 % Total brokered deposits 287,885 3,685 5.15 % 256,761 3,405 5.26 % 151,993 1,747 4.66 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,319,196 12,130 3.70 % 1,207,080 10,874 3.57 % 954,981 4,924 2.09 % FHLB advances 49,935 614 4.95 % 56,511 728 5.11 % 48,711 594 4.95 % Other borrowings 17,962 272 6.09 % 17,960 273 6.03 % 17,976 272 6.14 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,387,093 13,016 3.77 % 1,281,551 11,875 3.68 % 1,021,668 5,790 2.30 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 553,541 581,579 669,796 Total Funding Sources 1,940,634 13,016 2.70 % 1,863,130 11,875 2.53 % 1,691,464 5,790 1.39 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 18,018 19,069 19,752 Shareholders' equity 190,326 180,287 146,778 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,148,978 $ 2,062,486 $ 1,857,994 Net interest income/spread $ 22,768 4.08 % $ 22,188 4.11 % $ 22,168 4.80 % Net interest margin 4.31 % 4.33 % 4.90 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 141,501 $ 178,100 $ 198,328 $ 135,859 $ 211,812 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,032 4,000 1,500 7,661 7,661 Investment securities 114,067 102,499 86,648 94,574 103,790 Loans held for sale 383 1,233 4,071 1,982 465 Total loans held-for-investment 1,906,992 1,847,161 1,764,846 1,717,705 1,623,028 Allowance for loan losses (24,693 ) (24,476 ) (23,789 ) (22,588 ) (21,135 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 1,882,299 1,822,685 1,741,057 1,695,117 1,601,893 Right of use asset 2,765 3,096 2,827 2,525 2,889 Premises and equipment, net 1,804 1,700 1,447 1,539 1,744 Other assets and interest receivable 40,926 39,155 38,341 37,480 36,374 Total assets $ 2,187,777 $ 2,152,468 $ 2,074,219 $ 1,976,737 $ 1,966,628 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 516,294 $ 572,755 $ 595,023 $ 657,980 $ 639,664 Interest Bearing 1,388,381 1,302,615 1,174,664 1,041,192 944,102 Total Deposits 1,904,675 1,875,370 1,769,687 1,699,172 1,583,766 Borrowings 70,963 74,961 99,959 83,958 209,956 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 18,107 16,354 29,894 26,396 20,592 Total liabilities 1,993,745 1,966,685 1,899,540 1,809,526 1,814,314 Shareholders' equity Common stock 74,105 74,003 73,416 73,379 73,254 Additional paid-in capital 4,108 3,679 3,584 3,405 3,289 Retained earnings 124,464 116,604 108,757 100,281 84,751 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8,645 ) (8,503 ) (11,078 ) (9,854 ) (8,980 ) Total shareholders' equity 194,032 185,783 174,679 167,211 152,314 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,187,777 $ 2,152,468 $ 2,074,219 $ 1,976,737 $ 1,966,628 Book value per common share $ 33.94 $ 32.48 $ 30.63 $ 29.32 $ 26.83 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 33.55 $ 32.08 $ 30.20 $ 28.82 $ 26.30 Shares outstanding 5,717,519 5,719,115 5,703,350 5,702,637 5,676,017

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Interest income $ 35,784 $ 34,063 $ 32,878 $ 30,763 $ 27,958 Interest expense 13,016 11,875 9,623 8,055 5,790 Net interest income 22,768 22,188 23,255 22,708 22,168 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 233 459 471 (7,149 ) 73 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 22,535 21,729 22,784 29,857 22,095 Service charges on deposit accounts 388 373 313 310 348 Net gain on sale of loans 681 436 466 171 474 Other noninterest income 357 435 380 573 643 Total noninterest income 1,426 1,244 1,159 1,054 1,465 Compensation and employee benefits 8,861 7,942 7,512 7,189 8,030 Occupancy and equipment 770 790 781 795 806 Data processing 1,058 1,001 1,064 878 944 Professional services 488 410 564 (836 ) 438 Other expenses 1,606 1,625 1,922 776 1,339 Total noninterest expense 12,783 11,768 11,843 8,802 11,557 Income before provision for income taxes 11,178 11,205 12,100 22,109 12,003 Income taxes 3,294 3,346 3,611 6,575 3,029 Net income $ 7,884 $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 15,534 $ 8,974 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,832 $ 7,800 $ 8,422 $ 15,407 $ 8,923 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 1.49 $ 2.72 $ 1.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.47 $ 2.69 $ 1.57 Average shares outstanding 5,679,843 5,664,028 5,658,340 5,654,435 5,608,193 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,754,937 5,723,735 5,709,994 5,726,522 5,673,394





Performance Ratios Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 ROAA 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.68 % 3.18 % 1.96 % ROAE 16.66 % 17.29 % 19.43 % 38.42 % 24.80 % ROATCE (1) 16.86 % 17.53 % 19.74 % 39.14 % 25.32 % Net interest margin 4.31 % 4.33 % 4.67 % 4.73 % 4.90 % Net interest spread 4.08 % 4.11 % 4.48 % 4.58 % 4.80 % Efficiency ratio (1) 52.84 % 50.22 % 48.51 % 37.04 % 48.90 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.39 % 2.26 % 2.34 % 1.80 % 2.52 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited) Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Total assets $ 2,148,978 $ 2,062,486 $ 2,005,197 $ 1,959,802 $ 1,857,994 Earning assets $ 2,123,509 $ 2,034,556 $ 1,977,009 $ 1,927,061 $ 1,833,089 Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,868,308 $ 1,788,572 $ 1,745,113 $ 1,675,790 $ 1,597,236 Total deposits $ 1,872,737 $ 1,788,659 $ 1,698,892 $ 1,656,540 $ 1,624,777 Total shareholders' equity $ 190,326 $ 180,287 $ 173,347 $ 162,173 $ 146,778





Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Commercial Real Estate (CRE): Investor owned $ 573,587 $ 583,069 $ 541,088 $ 527,819 $ 514,194 Owner occupied 216,123 202,106 185,296 177,177 178,511 Multifamily 175,629 168,324 159,700 158,082 151,262 Secured by single family 157,092 146,370 153,132 148,464 147,813 Land and construction 35,975 33,655 30,253 32,519 26,953 SBA secured by real estate 385,416 349,676 343,576 329,403 272,059 Total CRE 1,543,822 1,483,200 1,413,045 1,373,464 1,290,792 Commercial business: Commercial and industrial 352,417 350,879 337,815 332,394 319,154 SBA non-real estate secured 8,657 9,807 11,081 9,121 10,591 Total commercial business 361,074 360,686 348,896 341,515 329,745 Consumer 2,096 3,275 2,905 2,726 2,491 Total loans held for investment $ 1,906,992 $ 1,847,161 $ 1,764,846 $ 1,717,705 $ 1,623,028





Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 516,294 $ 572,755 $ 595,023 $ 657,980 $ 639,664 Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 117,129 121,829 108,508 101,064 99,988 Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 812,841 742,617 696,499 670,195 637,031 Time deposits, excluding brokered 160,605 147,583 122,622 105,757 77,052 Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,606,869 1,584,784 1,522,652 1,534,996 1,453,735 Total brokered deposits 297,806 290,586 247,035 164,176 130,031 Total deposits $ 1,904,675 $ 1,875,370 $ 1,769,687 $ 1,699,172 $ 1,583,766





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited) Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 24,476 $ 23,789 $ 22,588 $ 21,135 $ 19,152 Impact of CECL adoption - - - - 1,910 Provision for loan losses 251 687 1,194 (7,149 ) 73 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (34 ) - 7 8,602 - Ending balance 24,693 24,476 23,789 22,588 21,135 Reserve for unfunded commitments (1) 1,723 1,741 1,969 2,172 2,802 Total allowance for credit losses $ 26,416 $ 26,217 $ 25,758 $ 24,760 $ 23,937

(1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023.

Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Total loans held-for-investment $ 1,906,992 $ 1,847,161 $ 1,764,846 $ 1,717,705 $ 1,623,028 Allowance for loan losses $ (24,693 ) $ (24,476 ) $ (23,789 ) $ (22,588 ) $ (21,135 ) 30-89 day past due loans $ - $ 1,470 $ 2,500 $ - $ - 90+ day past due loans $ 3,530 $ 3,874 $ 1,374 $ 3,701 $ 3,058 Nonaccrual loans $ 4,656 $ 5,053 $ 5,105 $ 3,354 $ 4,384 NPAs / Assets 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.17 % 0.22 % NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.20 % 0.27 % Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ 34 $ - $ (7 ) $ (8,602 ) $ - Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (2.05 )% 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.29 % 1.33 % 1.35 % 1.32 % 1.30 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 530.35 % 484.39 % 465.99 % 673.46 % 482.09 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited) The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Adjusted income before provision for income taxes Income before provision for income taxes $ 11,178 $ 11,205 $ 12,100 $ 22,109 $ 12,003 ANI recovery (1) - - - (7,708 ) - Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2) - - - (1,635 ) - Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3) - - - (986 ) - Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 11,178 $ 11,205 $ 12,100 $ 11,780 $ 12,003 Adjusted net income Net income $ 7,884 $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 15,534 $ 8,974 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) - - - (5,430 ) - Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) - - - (1,152 ) - Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) - - - (694 ) - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 7,884 $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 8,258 $ 8,974 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.47 $ 2.69 $ 1.57 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) - - - (0.94 ) - Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) - - - (0.20 ) - Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) - - - (0.12 ) - Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.47 $ 1.43 $ 1.57 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,754,937 5,723,735 5,709,994 5,726,522 5,673,394

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.

(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.

(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.

(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited) The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 12,783 $ 11,768 $ 11,843 $ 8,802 $ 11,557 Net interest income 22,768 22,188 23,255 22,708 22,168 Noninterest income 1,426 1,244 1,159 1,054 1,465 Total net interest income and noninterest income 24,194 23,432 24,414 23,762 23,633 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 52.84 % 50.22 % 48.51 % 37.04 % 48.90 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 12,783 $ 11,768 $ 11,843 $ 8,802 $ 11,557 Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation - - - 1,635 - Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 12,783 11,768 11,843 10,437 11,557 Total net interest income and noninterest income 24,194 23,432 24,414 23,762 23,633 Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination - - - (84 ) - Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP) 24,194 23,432 24,414 23,678 23,633 Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 52.84 % 50.22 % 48.51 % 44.08 % 48.90 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 22,768 $ 22,188 $ 23,255 $ 22,708 $ 22,168 Noninterest income 1,426 1,244 1,159 1,054 1,465 Total net interest income and noninterest income 24,194 23,432 24,414 23,762 23,633 Less: Noninterest expense 12,783 11,768 11,843 8,802 11,557 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 11,411 $ 11,664 $ 12,571 $ 14,960 $ 12,076 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 7,884 $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 15,534 $ 8,974 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) 7,884 7,859 8,489 8,258 8,974 Average assets 2,148,978 2,062,486 2,005,197 1,959,802 1,857,994 Average shareholders' equity 190,326 180,287 173,347 162,173 146,778 Less: Average intangible assets 2,208 2,451 2,709 2,975 3,026 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 188,118 177,836 170,638 159,198 143,752 Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.68 % 3.18 % 1.96 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.68 % 1.69 % 1.96 % Return on average equity 16.66 % 17.29 % 19.43 % 38.42 % 24.80 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1) 16.66 % 17.29 % 19.43 % 20.42 % 24.80 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.86 % 17.53 % 19.74 % 39.14 % 25.32 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 16.86 % 17.53 % 19.74 % 20.81 % 25.32 % Tangible book value per share Total equity 194,032 185,783 174,679 167,211 152,314 Less: Total intangible assets 2,203 2,318 2,449 2,875 3,057 Total tangible equity 191,829 183,465 172,230 164,336 149,257 Shares outstanding 5,717,519 5,719,115 5,703,350 5,702,637 5,676,017 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 33.55 $ 32.08 $ 30.20 $ 28.82 $ 26.30

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 12.