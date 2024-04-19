Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga takes train trip from Nancefield to Johannesburg, 19 Apr

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has made significant progress in rebuilding passenger rail infrastructure, with 31 of the 40 lines now operational.

With the recent reopening of the Nancefield to Johannesburg line, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, accompanied by the PRASA Board of Control and Management, will take a trip from Nancefield to Johannesburg on Friday, 19 April 2024.

This event forms part of the celebrations marking 30 years of democracy, highlighting the significant progress made since 1994.

The media is invited to cover the event as follows:

Pick up location: PRASA Umjantshi House at

Time: 05:30 for 06:00

Venue: Nancefield Station

Train Departure: 07h15

Kombis will be made available at PRASA’s Umjantshi House building in Johannesburg, next to Park Station.

Media is advised to not drive straight to Nancefield Station as there will be no transport available to collect their vehicles.

Media contact for Minister of Transport

Collen Msibi, Spokesperson

0664769015

Media contact for PRASA

Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson

082 505 6846