North West Legislature conducts public hearings on Division of Revenue Bill and North West Appropriation Bill, 19 Apr

On Friday, 19 April 2024, the Portfolio Committee on Premier, Finance, Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs will be conducting public hearings throughout the province on the Division of Revenue Bill [B 4—2024] and North West Appropriation Bill, 2024 at Thutlwane Community Hall in Thutlwane near Mahikeng; Kismet Hall in Vryburg; Potchefstroom Banquet Hall and Moretele Community Hall in Moretele at 10h00.

The Division of Revenue Bill [B 4—2024] seeks to provide for the equitable division of revenue raised nationally among the national, provincial and local spheres of government for the 2024/25 financial year; the determination of each province’s equitable share; allocations to provinces, local government and municipalities from national government’s equitable share; the responsibilities of all three spheres pursuant to such division and allocations; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

The North West Appropriation Bill, 2024 seeks to effect the appropriation of money from the Provincial Revenue Fund for the requirements of the Province in respect of the 2024/25 financial year; and to provide for matters incidental thereto

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings.

The public hearings will be streamed live in the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628 for further information.

