Minister Maropene Ramokgopa and MEC Nomakhosazana Meth conduct oversight visit at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, 19 Apr

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Ms. Maropene Ramokgopa, and the Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Nomakhosazana Meth will conduct an oversight visit at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital on Friday, 19 April 2024.

The visit is part of the government's targets to improve access, quality, and diversity of healthcare services in the public sector. The oversight visit coincides with the final day of the five-day Orthopedic Catch-up Surgery Campaign which aims to address the backlog of specialized procedures which currently stands at 80 patients at the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital. The backlogs are caused by, among other factors, a rise in trauma cases which leads to emergency cases being prioritized over elective surgeries.

Since the start of the week, at least 30 people are targeted to receive life-changing surgeries from a team led by specialist clinicians.

The media is invited to cover the Ministerial oversight visit to the Eastern Cape as follows:

Venue: Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, Eastern Cape I Date: 19 April 2024 I Time: 10:00

