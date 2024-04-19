Submit Release
Deputy Minister Lisa Mangcu holds talks with SA Bus Rapid Transit Association, SA National Taxi Council and National Taxi Alliance on Bus Rapid Transit system, 19 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr Lisa Mangcu will hold talks with the South African Bus Rapid Transit Association (SABRATA), the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) over the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. 

Deputy Minister Mangcu along with representatives from NTA, Santaco and SABRATA will discuss issues which will include contracts related to BRT, recognition of agreement with the Department of Transport, BRT implementation and National Framework amongst other matters. 

Below are the details of the meeting:
Date: Friday, 19 April 2024 
Time: 14H00
Venue: Tshwane Rapid Transit - Ground floor, 177 Dyer Street, Cnr Dyer & lynnwood Road, Barbet House, Hillcrest Office Park - Pretoria

Members of the media attending the meeting are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 or maaket@dot.gov.za 
 
Media Contact: 
 
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
066 476 9015

