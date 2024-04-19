Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,578 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo leads Cheka Impilo and Wellness Campaign in Dundee, 19 Apr

 The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo will tomorrow, (Friday, 19 April) lead Cheka Impilo and Wellness Campaign to encourage people to go for regular health screening and testing to know their health status and take action. 

The campaign is part of the department's activities to promote healthy living among South Africans. 

The Deputy Minister will be joined by other leaders from local government and  stakeholders representatives in the health sector. 

The event is scheduled as follows:

Date:         Friday, 19 April 2024
Time:         9h00
Venue:     Mpumelelo Stadium, Ward 5, Sibongile Township, Dundee, Endumeni LM, KwaZulu-Natal. 

For media enquiries, please contact: 

Mr Foster Mohale
National Health Department Spokesperson
0724323792
Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

You just read:

Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo leads Cheka Impilo and Wellness Campaign in Dundee, 19 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more