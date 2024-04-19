Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo leads Cheka Impilo and Wellness Campaign in Dundee, 19 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo will tomorrow, (Friday, 19 April) lead Cheka Impilo and Wellness Campaign to encourage people to go for regular health screening and testing to know their health status and take action.

The campaign is part of the department's activities to promote healthy living among South Africans.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by other leaders from local government and stakeholders representatives in the health sector.

The event is scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 19 April 2024

Time: 9h00

Venue: Mpumelelo Stadium, Ward 5, Sibongile Township, Dundee, Endumeni LM, KwaZulu-Natal.

