Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,579 in the last 365 days.

VN's exports $25.77 billion to the US in Q1

VIETNAM, April 19 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam exported US$25.77 billion to the US during the first three months, accounting for 27.7 per cent of the Southeast Asian economy's total export turnover and an increase of 24.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Of the big-ticket items, six exceeded $1 billion, eight exceeded $500 million and 19 exceeded $100 million. The $1 billion club included computers and electronic products, machinery, textiles, wood products and footwear.

Compared to the same period in 2023, 31 out of 36 export items to the US increased in turnover, including nine items with significant increases of over $100 million and one item with a very high increase (computers, electronic products and components) increased by over $1 billion.

Việt Nam's trade surplus with the US in the first quarter of 2024 reached $22.38 billion.

While Việt Nam ranks among the largest exporters to the US, the Southeast Asian economy accounts for about 3 per cent of the imports to the world's largest economy, leaving a lot of untapped growth potential especially after the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year.

The Vietnamese community living in the US, with over 2.5 million people, has served as a bridge between Việt Nam and the US in various fields such as investment, trade, tourism, and remittances, according to economists.

In addition, Việt Nam's exports to the US have benefited from the weaker Vietnamese đồng.

Based on the data collected in the first quarter of this year, Việt Nam's exports, imports, and trade surplus activities with the US are forecasted to reach as high as $103 billion, with a trade surplus of over $90 billion in 2024. — VNS

You just read:

VN's exports $25.77 billion to the US in Q1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more