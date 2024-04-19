Amarna Therapeutics announces appointment of Aurelia Caparrós as new Chief Business Officer

Leiden, The Netherlands, 19 April 2024 – Amarna Therapeutics , a privately-held biotechnology company developing transformative gene therapies in a range of rare and prevalent diseases, including Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, today announces the appointment of Aurelia Caparrós as the Company’s new Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective 1st of April 2024.

Aurelia brings more than 25 years of healthcare industry experience with expertise in business development, strategy and global marketing including P&L responsibilities spanning diverse geographies. She held global leadership roles for amongst others Novartis, led multiple enterprise transformation programs and implemented strategic growth initiatives to achieve business goals while fostering the culture of inclusion and enterprise mindset. As the new CBO, she will be responsible for driving Amarna's future growth and expansion, both in the Netherlands and Spain.

Her key responsibilities will include identifying assets, companies, and areas of interest, designing tailored partnering structures, and securing attractive deals through the entire deal-making process. Aurelia will also play a crucial role in promoting Amarna as the partner of choice at business partnering meetings and scientific conferences, as well as supporting the company's investor relations and fundraising activities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aurelia Caparrós as our new Chief Business Officer," said Henk Streefkerk, CEO and Medical Director of Amarna Therapeutics BV. "Her exceptional leadership and deep industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business and bring our transformative gene therapies to patients in need."

=== E N D S ===

About Amarna

Amarna Therapeutics has developed a groundbreaking non-immunogenic viral platform to deliver any transgene of choice into humans. It is advancing a pipeline of transformative gene therapies for a range of rare and prevalent diseases, including monogenetic indications, autoimmune diseases and chronic inflammation. The lead program Nimvec™ AM510 is being developed for the treatment of patients with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus. Follow up programs include Multiple Sclerosis, Age-related Macular Degeneration, and Hemophilia.

About Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

Type 1 Diabetes is a debilitating disease occurring in millions of patients globally, with rising incidences each year, where despite advancements in therapy the life expectancy remains lower than the general population. Diabetes is an autoimmune disease where self-reactive T lymphocytes selectively attack and destroy insulin-producing β cells lodged within the pancreas, leaving the patient unable to maintain glucose homeostasis. Proinsulin (PI) is the primary self-antigen involved in the autoimmune β cell destruction. To date, Type 1 Diabetes cannot be cured, and the glucose homeostasis can be more or less maintained in patients by daily insulin injections. Although Diabetes is seen as a manageable disease nowadays, secondary complications of the current therapy are considerable and lead to significant morbidity and mortality. Using Nimvec™ AM510 we intend to restore the immune tolerance to proinsulin and potentially cure the patients.

More information on www.amarnatherapeutics.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/amarna-therapeutics-b.v .

For further inquiries please contact:

Amarna Therapeutics

Henk Streefkerk, CEO

E-mail: info@amarnatherapeutics.com

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam

Léon Melens

Tel: +31 6 538 16 427

E-mail: lmelens@lifespring.nl

Aurelia Caparrós, New Chief Business Officer Amarna Therapeutics, Leiden, The Netherlands

Attachment