New Motivational Book Takes Internet by Storm: "Greatest Motivational Quotes of All Time"
Over 250 of the best motivational quotes from the greatest minds in history to motivate and inspire your success.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly released book "Greatest Motivational Quotes of All Time" offers the best motivational quotes from the most influential figures in history. It is intended to inspire millions of people to reach towards success and achievement.
It serves as a comprehensive source of motivation, featuring over 250 of the best quotes from leaders, entrepreneurs, athletes, and visionaries. Men and women who have changed the world.
Millions of people search for motivational and inspirational quotes monthly, especially towards the beginning of the week as they wish to motivate themselves for the challenges ahead. The "Greatest Motivational Quotes of All Time" was made to answer that call.
The collection includes impactful quotes such as:
1.”Tough times never last, but tough people do.” – Robert H. Schuller
2.”Your time is limited, don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” – Steve Jobs
3.”Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star.” – W. Clement
4. “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” – Henry Ford
5. “A year from now you may wish you had started today.” – Karen Lamb
6. “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” – Mark Twain
The book is compiled by Daniel Bulmez, whose background and experiences add a unique perspective to the selection. His personal challenges and achievements have informed the choice of quotes.
The book covers a wide range of topics, including perseverance, determination, self-belief, resilience, overcoming challenges, making dreams into reality and more.
"I wanted to create a book that would serve as a source of inspiration for people from all walks of life. The quotes contained within have personally motivated me on my journey to success, and I believe they have the power to do the same for others," says Daniel Bulmez. "I hope this book will encourage readers to never give up on their dreams and to always strive for greatness."
This publication is designed to engage a wide audience, providing valuable insights for personal growth and self-improvement, inspiring thousands of readers towards achieving success.
The "Greatest Motivational Quotes of All Time" is now available for purchase at mytruequiz.com and Amazon.
