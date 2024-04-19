Fujifilm Healthcare Europe launches lifelike ESD training simulator EndoGel

RATINGEN, Germany, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe GmbH is pleased to announce the launch of EndoGel, a training model designed for performing Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) and Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) procedures. This innovative simulator, available in two versions - EndoGel for ESD and EndoGel for ESD/POEM - represents a significant advance in endoscopic training. This simulator aims to improve the skills of endoscopy professionals across Europe and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

EndoGel simulates the texture of human tissue involved in ESD and POEM procedures, providing clinicians with a life-like simulation experience. With this unique and innovative training model, endoscopy professionals can benefit from the ability to

- practice marking and injecting,

- performing circumferential incisions,

- performing submucosal dissection, myotomy and clipping.

EndoGel is compatible with a wide range of medical devices used in ESD and POEM procedures, including high frequency devices. It is tailored to work seamlessly with TracMotion, our unique ESD traction device, ensuring a comprehensive training experience. It allows for 6-9 ESD procedures, depending on lesion size and space management. The extended usability ensures cost effectiveness for endoscopy professionals and institutions alike.

Our commitment to enhancing the skills and expertise of endoscopy professionals is in line with our mission to continuously improve patient outcomes.

EndoGel, along with other endoscopy training simulators, will be on display at the ESGE Days in Berlin, Germany, from 25-27 April 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore these innovative simulators and experience their advanced features first-hand.

Fig. 1: Assembled EndoGel simulator





Fig. 2: Endoscopic images





About Fujifilm Healthcare Europe



After the acquisition of Hitachi’s diagnostic imaging business in 2021, the European headquarters of FUJIFILM’s Medical Systems Business Unit and FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe (formerly Hitachi Medical Systems Europe) were merged in 2023 to maximise the value of the combined product portfolio. Alongside the formation of the new strategic regional headquarter, various local Fujifilm subsidiaries followed the way of forming dedicated Healthcare entities with the aim of bringing together knowledge, passion and inspiration to create increased value for customers. More than 1500 employees strive to support Healthcare Professionals in improving patients’ quality of life by developing the most comprehensive and innovative med-tech solutions portfolio derived from Fujifilm’s core competence in medical imaging. For more information, please visit: fujifilm.com.

